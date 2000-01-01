For our FIRST EVER Fundraising event we are doing a 50/50 raffle!





New Horizon Social Club is is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Corporation. Our mission is to bridge the gap between organizations and assistance available to residents within the Utica area while providing a safe meeting place for members of the clubhouse.

New Horizon Social Club will be located in the heart of Utica Mill Village, Seneca. Helping with recovery assistance and other organization assistance available to the community and families living in the area. New Horizon Social Club will be open to the public for use of meetings, gathering and other services offered to the community that normally do not have a convenient place for them to meet within the close proximity of the area.

New Horizon Social Club will be a meeting place for members of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and other recovery fellowships. It is a safe, secure, and supportive environment, creating a sanctuary for the newly recovering alcoholics and addicts and those who have been in recovery for years. It is a place of hope where it is most needed.





This fundraising event funds will be used for the first stage of procuring the property, insurance, and planning and development. We hope to raise enough funds to complete this stage and move on to the building stages of the clubhouse.





Please feel free to visit us online at newhorizonsc.org

Find us on Facebook: NewHorizonSC