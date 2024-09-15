2024 Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show

The Dr. James Still Historic Office Site Association (DJSHOSA) is proud to announce the 3rd annual car, truck and motorcycle show on Saturday, September 14, 2024 [rain date: 9/15/2024] between 9 am- 2 pm. Trophies will be awarded to the “Top 30” show participants as well as “Best in Show” award and “People’s Choice.” Register early by September 11, 2024 to save money. Vehicle p﻿re-registration can be completed on Zeffy.com with payment of $20 registration fee. Vehicle registration after September 11, 2024 is $25.

The event is a free family event for visitors of all ages. The event will include a gift basket auction, 50/50 raffle, food vendors, and a dunk tank!

If you are interested in participating as a sponsor or volunteer, please feel free to email: drjamesstillcenter@gmail.com.

The Dr. James Still Historic Site Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which manages the Dr. James Still historic site, programs at the Education/Visitor Center and future exhibits for the historic office site. The Visitor Center includes various museum historical exhibits and an outdoor nature trail. The Dr. James Still Historic Office Site Association provides the community with educational and wellness workshops, programs for schools and families; and special events which teach about Dr. James Still’s life, his family’s beginnings and impact on American History.

Visit our website at http://www.drjamessstillcenter.org

