Columbia City Downtown Clean Up Lunch

Join Whitley County Pride as we support Columbia City Connect and clean up the downtown area from 9a-12p! The only thing you will need to bring is gloves (if you have them) if not, they will be supplied!





There will be a lunch held afterwards at Morsches Park at the pavilion by the splash pad until approximately 1:30. (we have an indoor location reserved if needed)





Lunch and Drinks will be provided





There is no cost for this event, we just ask that you reserve a ticket for anyone who will be attending so we know how many pizzas we need to order.





We hope to see you there!