Bhojpuriya Awadhi Association Of North America

Hosted by

Bhojpuriya Awadhi Association Of North America

About this event

BAANA Rang Barse 2026

Bella Vista Ranch: 9400 US-380

Cross Roads, TX 76227, USA

Premium Rang Barse - Adults
$35

Premium Access access now available.

Premium Rang Barse - Kids (5 to 13 Yrs)
$20

Premium Access access now available.

Rang Barse - International Students
$27

Premium Access is now available to international students. Please remember to bring your student ID to the event.

First Time Visiting Parents (Sr. Citizen from India)
Free

Grants parent entry to the event, make sure to select the Regular package when using this ticket.

Kids (5 Yrs and below)
Free

Please ensure you select the Adult package when ordering this ticket.

Add a donation for Bhojpuriya Awadhi Association Of North America

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