Logo
The Source of Hope
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Serving Hope Event: April 2024

2815 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA

🌟 Join the TSOH family for our monthly feeding event on April 25th and 26th at 2815 S. Ervay Street, Dallas, Texas! 🍲✨


Friday is for food prep (10 AM to 2 PM), and Saturday is cooking day (6 AM to 1 PM). 


Before registering, we need you to sign our waiver: 2024 Volunteer Form


Don't forget to consider a donation—every contribution supports our monthly events and our upcoming humanitarian efforts in Southeast Asia! 🌏💙 


For any questions, call our office at (469) 969-0244 or email [email protected]. See you there!

#ThankYou4BeingTheSourceOfHope

common:freeFormsBy