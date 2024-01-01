Serving Hope Event: April 2024

🌟 Join the TSOH family for our monthly feeding event on April 25th and 26th at 2815 S. Ervay Street, Dallas, Texas! 🍲✨





Friday is for food prep (10 AM to 2 PM), and Saturday is cooking day (6 AM to 1 PM).





Before registering, we need you to sign our waiver: 2024 Volunteer Form





Don't forget to consider a donation—every contribution supports our monthly events and our upcoming humanitarian efforts in Southeast Asia! 🌏💙





For any questions, call our office at (469) 969-0244 or email [email protected]. See you there!

#ThankYou4BeingTheSourceOfHope