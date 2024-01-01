Spring Homeschool Day

Join us on Friday, March 15th for an immersive and educational homeschool tour designed to provide students with a unique field trip experience. Step into the past as they participate in an authentic colonial-period militia drill, gaining a firsthand understanding of early American history. Students will understand the significance of taverns and currency while keeping their "families" alive while playing a trading game in our tavern. Visit the Sevier Cabin to learn about early Tennessee history through story telling. Students compare past and modern kitchens in our kitchen. Additionally, participants will discover the art of spinning, weaving, and natural dyes in the loom house. It's an engaging journey where history and learning merge to create an unforgettable adventure.





Check-in begins at 11:00 AM, Tour begins at 12 noon sharp!





Students will be separated into three groups of 20 that will experience the tour together. The student tickets are separated ahead of time for those groups. Groups are labeled as A, B, and C. If you are wanting to experience the tour with friends, coordinate accordingly.





Admission is $7.00 per student and adult.

Children under the age of 4 are free. All other students and adults will require admission.

TICKET SALES END ON March 8th at 12:00 PM.





Adults will be required to accompany any minors in attendance.





Marble Springs State Historic Site is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Tennessee Historical Commission