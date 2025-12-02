Babes Contest Fee Form

Offered by
About this shop
Officers will purchase Line Member and Officer contest fee.
This is our team shirt that we will wear to each contest! This is for Jacket Babes only.
Parents - if you would like to purchase a shirt, your button is down below!
This lipstick will be worn for each contest dance this year!
This is not required, but if need a new pair or want an extra pair - you can purchase now!
This is not required, but if need a new pair or want an extra pair - you can purchase now!
Your dancer's name will be on the sleeve!
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jacket Babes!
Your dancer's name will be on the sleeve!
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jacket Babes!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!