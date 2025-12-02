Offered by

RHS Stingerette Bootbackers Inc.

About this shop

Babes Contest Fee Form

Line Member Contest Fee
$200
Officer Contest Fee
$75

Officers will purchase Line Member and Officer contest fee.

Contest Team Shirt - Line Member
$25

This is our team shirt that we will wear to each contest! This is for Jacket Babes only.


Parents - if you would like to purchase a shirt, your button is down below!

Maroon Lipstick
$9

This lipstick will be worn for each contest dance this year!

Earrings (Pierced) **OPTIONAL**
$9

This is not required, but if need a new pair or want an extra pair - you can purchase now!

Earrings (Clip-On) **OPTIONAL**
$9

This is not required, but if need a new pair or want an extra pair - you can purchase now!

**OPTIONAL** Contest T-Shirts - Mom/Sister/Grandma
$35

Your dancer's name will be on the sleeve!


A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jacket Babes!

**OPTIONAL** Contest T-Shirts - Dad/Brother/Grandpa
$35

Your dancer's name will be on the sleeve!


A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jacket Babes!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!