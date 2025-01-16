BABSE Merch/Bundle Order

BABSE white handle mug - ONLY $16 Designable Area: 2-Sided Included Mug Color: White Size (W x D x H): 11oz Accent Colors: White
BABSE black handle mug - ONLY $16 Designable Area: 2-Sided Included Mug Color: White Size (W x D x H): 11oz Accent Colors: Black
Lanyard with Snap Trigger Attachment - ONLY $8 EACH Premium satin polyester Width - 3/4in Length - 36in Product Weight - 1.23oz Height - 0.75in Lanyard with snap trigger attachment BABSE logo is duplicated on the whole lanyard Lanyard is printed on the front and back side Wear your BABSE lanyard loud and proud! Made of premium satin polyester, this personalized lanyard will survive a lot of use.
BABSE "ALL IN" BLACK TEE RE/NEW MEMBER BUNDLE - ONLY $85 (4 items = value $94): Annual Membership ($50 value) BABSE black t-shirt ($20 value) Lanyard or Lapel Pin ($8 value) Black or White handle Mug ($16 value)
BABSE "ALL IN" RED POLO RE/NEW MEMBER BUNDLE - ONLY $85
(4 items = value $114):
Annual Membership ($50 value)
BABSE red polo ($40 value)
Lanyard or Lapel Pin ($8 value)
Black or White handle Mug ($16 value)
BABSE "BASIC" BUNDLE - ONLY $35 (3 items = value $43): BABSE black CREW OR LADIES t-shirt ($20 value) Lanyard or Lapel Pin ($8 value) Black or White handle Mug ($15 value)
BABSE "RED POLO" BUNDLE - ONLY $55 (3 items = value $63): BABSE red polo ($40 value) Lanyard or Lapel Pin ($8 value) Black or White handle Mug ($15 value)
BABSE "AMBASSADOR" BUNDLE - ONLY $35 (MEMBERS ONLY!) (3 items = value $44): By purchasing the BABSE "AMBASSADOR" BUNDLE, your name will be listed on the BABSE website as a BABSE AMBASSADOR. A BABSE Ambassador is committed to recruiting, disseminating information, and marketing BABSE at their work location and throughout Broward County (via social media, etc.). ACTIVE CURRENT AMBASSADORS will receive discounts based on commitment and impact. AN AMBASSADOR MUST BE A CURRENT MEMBER. (Membership will be verified.) BABSE "Exclusive" Ambassador t-shirt ($20 value) Lanyard or Lapel pin ($8 value) Black or White handle Mug ($16 value) *Additional merch may be purchased with a 15% discount code. Email [email protected].
BABSE "AMBASSADOR" TSHIRT - ONLY $20 (FOR CURRENT MEMBERS ONLY) By purchasing the BABSE "AMBASSADOR" TSHIRT, your name will be listed on the BABSE website as a BABSE AMBASSADOR. A BABSE Ambassador is committed to recruiting, disseminating information, and marketing BABSE at their work location and throughout Broward County (via social media, etc.). ACTIVE CURRENT AMBASSADORS will receive discounts based on commitment and impact. AN AMBASSADOR MUST BE A CURRENT MEMBER. (Membership will be verified.) *Additional merch may be purchased with a 15% discount code. Email [email protected].

