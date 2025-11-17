House Rabbit Network

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House Rabbit Network

About this event

Baby Bunny Snuggles in Westford 11/30

2 Park Dr unit 1

Westford, MA 01886, USA

10 - 10:20
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

10:20 - 10:40
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

10:40 -11
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

11 - 11:20
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

11:20 - 11:40
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

11:40 - 12
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

12:10 - 12:30
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

12:30 - 12:50
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

12:50 - 1:10
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

1:10 - 1:30
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

1:30 - 1:50
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

1:50 - 2:10
$30

20 minutes of pure baby bunny bliss! 1 ticket required per pawticipant.

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