Sales closed

75th Anniversary Silent Auction

Brookville Country Club - Golf Foursome
$200

Starting bid

A weekday round of golf for four plus lunch at Brookville Country Club.
Seawane Country Club - Golf Foursome
$200

Starting bid

A round of golf for four plus lunch at Seawane Country Club
Theatre Package #1
$100

Starting bid

Gift certificate ($200) to Tilles Center for the Jazz Festival on July 19, 2025 Gift certificate ($150) to Staller Center redeemable for ticketed events
Theatre Package #2
$100

Starting bid

Tickets (2) for a main stage show at Argyle Theatre Gift certificate to Manes Studio Theater ($80) Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Theatre Package #3
$100

Starting bid

Tickets (2) to a production at Hampton Theatre Co. Tickets (2) to a production at Theatre Three Tickets (2) to Cultural Arts Playhouse (Syosset) Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Theatre Package #4
$100

Starting bid

Tickets (2) to any show at John W Engeman Theater Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Theatre Package #5
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to "Pretty Woman" at Gateway Playhouse | Gift Basket of 2 Tiffany wine glasses | Bottle of Wine
Sports Package
$50

Starting bid

Tickets (4) to Long Island Ducks LI Ducks Signed Baseball NY Giants Brian Burns - autographed photo
Nature Package
$50

Starting bid

Tickets (4) to Old Westbury Gardens Tickets (2) to Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Manor House tour
Museum Package
$50

Starting bid

Tickets (2) to LI Music Museum & Hall of Fame Membership (1 year) to LI Museum of Art, History & Carriages (dual/family membership)
Pamper Yourself Package
$100

Starting bid

Spa Finder gift card ($300) | Gift basket of salon products | Denise & Co. gift card ($50)

