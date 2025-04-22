75th Anniversary Silent Auction

A weekday round of golf for four plus lunch at Brookville Country Club.
A weekday round of golf for four plus lunch at Brookville Country Club.
Seawane Country Club - Golf Foursome
$200
Starting bid
A round of golf for four plus lunch at Seawane Country Club
A round of golf for four plus lunch at Seawane Country Club
Theatre Package #1
$100
Starting bid
Gift certificate ($200) to Tilles Center for the Jazz Festival on July 19, 2025
Gift certificate ($150) to Staller Center redeemable for ticketed events
Gift certificate ($200) to Tilles Center for the Jazz Festival on July 19, 2025
Gift certificate ($150) to Staller Center redeemable for ticketed events
Theatre Package #2
$100
Starting bid
Tickets (2) for a main stage show at Argyle Theatre
Gift certificate to Manes Studio Theater ($80)
Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Tickets (2) for a main stage show at Argyle Theatre
Gift certificate to Manes Studio Theater ($80)
Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Theatre Package #3
$100
Starting bid
Tickets (2) to a production at Hampton Theatre Co.
Tickets (2) to a production at Theatre Three
Tickets (2) to Cultural Arts Playhouse (Syosset)
Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Tickets (2) to a production at Hampton Theatre Co.
Tickets (2) to a production at Theatre Three
Tickets (2) to Cultural Arts Playhouse (Syosset)
Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Theatre Package #4
$100
Starting bid
Tickets (2) to any show at John W Engeman Theater
Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Tickets (2) to any show at John W Engeman Theater
Tickets (8) to Night of Comedy at Governor's Comedy Club
Theatre Package #5
$100
Starting bid
2 Tickets to "Pretty Woman" at Gateway Playhouse | Gift Basket of 2 Tiffany wine glasses | Bottle of Wine
2 Tickets to "Pretty Woman" at Gateway Playhouse | Gift Basket of 2 Tiffany wine glasses | Bottle of Wine
Sports Package
$50
Starting bid
Tickets (4) to Long Island Ducks
LI Ducks Signed Baseball
NY Giants Brian Burns - autographed photo
Tickets (4) to Long Island Ducks
LI Ducks Signed Baseball
NY Giants Brian Burns - autographed photo
Nature Package
$50
Starting bid
Tickets (4) to Old Westbury Gardens
Tickets (2) to Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Manor House tour
Tickets (4) to Old Westbury Gardens
Tickets (2) to Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Manor House tour
Museum Package
$50
Starting bid
Tickets (2) to LI Music Museum & Hall of Fame
Membership (1 year) to LI Museum of Art, History & Carriages (dual/family membership)
Tickets (2) to LI Music Museum & Hall of Fame
Membership (1 year) to LI Museum of Art, History & Carriages (dual/family membership)
Pamper Yourself Package
$100
Starting bid
Spa Finder gift card ($300) | Gift basket of salon products | Denise & Co. gift card ($50)
Spa Finder gift card ($300) | Gift basket of salon products | Denise & Co. gift card ($50)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!