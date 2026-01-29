2026 BACC Awards Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
General public cost to attend the Brookville Chamber Awards Celebration.
Discount for Chamber members to attend.
Sponsorship package includes: Signage, recognition, 3-month website ad, each guest will receive a complimentary drink ticket with your logo, and 4 tickets to the event.
Sponsorship package includes: Signage, recognition, 1-month website ad, and 4 tickets.
Sponsorship package includes: Signage at the Appetizer table, recognition, and 2 tickets.
Sponsorship package includes: Signage at the Dessert table and recognition.
Sponsorship includes recognition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!