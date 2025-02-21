Bach Yard Party 2025

Mozart Level Sponsors for the Bach Yard Party receive:
1) two tickets to the BYP
2) verbal recognition at the the BYP
3) name/logo printed in BYP event program
Beethoven Level Sponsor
$1,000
Beethoven Level Sponsors for the Bach Yard Party receive:
1) four tickets to the BYP
2) verbal recognition at the the BYP
3) name/logo printed in BYP event program
4) name/logo attached to radio and print advertising for the BYP
Bach Level Sponsor
$1,500
Beethoven Level Sponsors for the Bach Yard Party receive:
1) eight tickets to the BYP
2) verbal recognition at the the BYP
3) name/logo printed in BYP event program
4) name/logo attached to radio and print advertising for the BYP
