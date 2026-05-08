Back 2 School Bash 2026

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About this event
This year, exhibitors will be set up inside the venue. Please bring your own table (up to 6 feet long) and chairs. To ensure the facility remains in excellent condition, no materials or display items that could damage walls, floors, or other property may be used.
The exhibitor fee is a donation to Hopkins Heroes and will be used to support our ongoing efforts to serve children and families in the community. Your participation not only showcases your business or organization but also helps make a positive impact locally.
Every community needs its heroes. Your support helps us cover essential supplies & reach more families. As a Neighborhood Hero, your contribution helps fund school supplies & hygiene bags.
Benefits: * This year, exhibitors will be set up inside the venue. Please bring your own table (up to 6 feet long) and chairs. To ensure the facility remains in excellent condition, no materials or display items that could damage walls, floors, or other property may be used. * Recognition on social media. * Thank you shoutout during the event
Champions rise above and rally others. Your sponsorship ensures the success of this event including meals, hygiene kits, haircuts, entertainment, and school supplies for local students and families. As a Hopkins Champion you're helping kids show up confident, capable, and cared for.
Benefits: * All Neighborhood Hero-level benefits * Special social media spotlight post * Sponsorship shoutouts throughout event.
You're not just part of the mission- you help power it. As a Hopkins Ultimate Superhero, your gift is the heart of our Back 2 School Bash. We couldn't do it without your heroic commitment.
Benefits: * All Hopkins Champion-level benefits * Featured sponsorship mentions throughout event, multiple social media Sponsorship Spotlights * Logo predominately Featured at Event Entrance * Logo Recognition on Website
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