Back 2 School Bash 2026

This year, exhibitors will be set up inside the venue. Please bring your own table (up to 6 feet long) and chairs. To ensure the facility remains in excellent condition, no materials or display items that could damage walls, floors, or other property may be used.

The exhibitor fee is a donation to Hopkins Heroes and will be used to support our ongoing efforts to serve children and families in the community. Your participation not only showcases your business or organization but also helps make a positive impact locally.