Back 9 with SSMIBOR ⛳

1415 Drover St

Indianapolis, IN 46221, USA

Bay Team- 8 golfers
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Team of 8 includes lunch and 1 drink ticket per golfer

Individual Golfer/Spectator
$35

Includes 1 ticket, lunch, and 1 drink ticket

VIP Room Sponsor
$500

VIP Room Sponsorship includes an entire room dedicated to your company - this will be a community room where everyone will be going - so lots of exposure!

Big Screen Sponsorship
$500

Your company is advertised on the Big Screen for all players to see! This is a great opportunity to showcase your brand!

Food & Drink Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsor ship can be split between 2 companies- so partner up with a buddy!

Registration Table
$300

Your company will be checking golfers in and get to showcase your brand!

Closet to the PIN Sponsorship
$200

Your company will run the Closest to the PIN game while promoting your brand- this will be in Happy Gilmore Style with a good ole hockey stick!

Platinum Plus Sponsors- Bay Team of 8
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your platinum plus sponsorship awards you $50.00 off of your Bay Team! Sponsors are as follows:


Bailey & Wood, Bailey & Wood Ins, Carpenter, DR Horton, C21, Catalyst Ins Group, Meridian Title, Barn at Bayhorse Inn, HomeExperts, Centier Bank, Union Home Mortgage


