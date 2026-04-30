Back by Popular Demand! Drive By Dinner Fundraiser

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Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with slow roasted pulled Pork and sweet & tangy BBQ sauce! This takes comfort food to a new level!
Our Mac-Porky deconstructed for you to enjoy as a Pulled Pork Sandwich on a hearty bun, and the Mac & Cheese on the side
Fresh spinach with strawberries, feta cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette dressing
GLUTEN FRREE OPTION! The same delicious flavor, and hearty portions of GLUTEN FREE Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with slow roasted pulled Pork and sweet & tangy BBQ sauce! This takes comfort food to a new level!
Gluten Free Pasta & Bun!! Our Mac-Porky deconstructed for you to enjoy as a Pulled Pork Sandwich on a hearty GLUTEN FREE bun, and the Mac & Cheese on the side
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