Steven's Home

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Steven's Home

About this event

Back by Popular Demand! Drive By Dinner Fundraiser

Woodstock or Crystal Lake

The Mac-Porky!
$16

Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with slow roasted pulled Pork and sweet & tangy BBQ sauce! This takes comfort food to a new level!

Deconstructed Mac-Porky
$16

Our Mac-Porky deconstructed for you to enjoy as a Pulled Pork Sandwich on a hearty bun, and the Mac & Cheese on the side

Spinach Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
$6

Fresh spinach with strawberries, feta cheese crumbles and raspberry vinaigrette dressing

GLUTEN FREE Mac Porky!
$18

GLUTEN FRREE OPTION! The same delicious flavor, and hearty portions of GLUTEN FREE Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with slow roasted pulled Pork and sweet & tangy BBQ sauce! This takes comfort food to a new level!

Gluten Free Deconstructed Mac Porky
$19

Gluten Free Pasta & Bun!! Our Mac-Porky deconstructed for you to enjoy as a Pulled Pork Sandwich on a hearty GLUTEN FREE bun, and the Mac & Cheese on the side

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!