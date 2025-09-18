Back in Black Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Retail Price: $1,176.00 - Sunday November 23, 2025, Chiefs vs. Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. 2 Seats section 228, row 5 on Club Level, Chiefs sideline.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $600. 4 seats to the January 6, 2026 / KU vs TCU Men's Basketball game inside Allen Fieldhouse. Seats are in Section 3, Row 14, seats 16,17, 18 and 19 (on the aisle). Parking is included in lot 90 across the street from Allen Fieldhouse.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $440. Holiday lights tour package redeemable for a tow-hour tour aboard a 14-passenger minicoach. Valid November 25, 2025 - January 4, 2026.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $600. Golf package including one round of golf, including carts for four persons at Country Club of Leawood. One brand new OGIO golf bag, one brand new OGIO backpack, and 6 brand new Callaway hats.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $600. Golf package including one round of golf, including carts for four persons at Dubs Dread Golf Club. One brand new Callaway golf bag, one brand new OGIO backpack, and 6 brand new Callaway hats.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $250. 4 Tickets to the KC Zoo and Aquarium, and 4 unlimited tickets to Wonderscope Children's Museum.
Starting bid
Retail Price: $1,200. True Custom Bespoke Suiting, DESIGNED YOUR WAY! Experience true custom suiting at Sean M Horton Atelier, where you can customize every detail your way. Auction item winning bidder will receive a $1,200 custom suit voucher with NO EXPERATION DATE!
Starting bid
Retail Price: $650 - This custom design KINGDOM COAT is made by a local KC fashion designer and features diamond quilted body fabric, sewn on letters, numbers, and patches, and premium KC Wolf faux fur hood. Size S men's (meant to be a little oversized)
Starting bid
Retail Price: $1,750 - The Baby Lock Allegro quilting machine is the perfect machine for piecing and quilting large projects. With 12" of creative space, 200 built-in stitches, two alphanumeric fonts, and convenient push-button features, you have everything you need to bring your creative visions to life.
The Baby Lock Allegro quilting and sewing machine features include:
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail Price: $350 - 6 Book coffee table collection from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. All books are brand new and still wrapped in plastic. This collection is a great addition to any home library for the art and photography lover.
Starting bid
Created collaboratively by Benilde Hall clients and staff, these two pieces (sold separately) symbolize unity through recovery. Each petal was formed by a different hand, layered in color and purpose—a reflection of individual stories that come together to form something stronger. Together We Rise represents the shared strength, compassion, and hope that bind the Benilde Hall community.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Soft hues of lavender, mint, and gold swirl together in this serene composition, evoking a sense of calm and renewal. The gentle flow mirrors the quiet progress of healing—steady, layered, and full of depth.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Alive with fiery oranges and deep reds, this piece radiates energy and transformation. It reflects the warmth that comes from rediscovering purpose and the courage to start anew.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
A meeting of contrasting tones—sunlit yellows and earthy blues—creates a sense of motion and decision. It captures the moment of change when paths merge and new directions take shape.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Flickers of orange and violet rise through shadow, whispering of what once burned and what still glows. This piece speaks to renewal through ruin—proof that even what’s been broken can still hold light.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
A burst of red and turquoise pulses from the center like a heartbeat, surrounded by warm yellows. This piece symbolizes resilience—the strength found in opening up and healing from within.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Soft layers of color blend and contrast, symbolizing the balance between struggle and joy. This piece reflects the truth of recovery—that growth often comes through facing discomfort, and beauty can emerge from both the hard and the healing moments.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Copper and violet folds pull against each other like weight and will. It’s a meditation on the force that keeps us grounded when the world threatens to spin us away.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Soft currents of rose, coral, and mint drift together in a soothing rhythm. The piece invites reflection on letting go.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.times be the most peaceful way forward.
Starting bid
Golden greens wind upward from dark places, reaching toward what’s possible. It’s the story of growth through struggle—the kind that begins deep underground, unseen but unstoppable.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
A vivid blend of teal and amber radiates upward, echoing dawn breaking through darkness. This artwork captures the hopeful moment when clarity returns and new beginnings emerge.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Bright bursts of red and blue intertwine with soft metallic tones, glowing like embers beneath the surface. This piece captures the inner spark that drives change and the courage it takes to keep moving forward.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Subtle greens and blues ripple across the surface in a calm, reflective flow. The piece invites quiet contemplation—a reminder that healing often happens beneath a calm exterior.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Midnight blues and greens bloom across the surface like memories resurfacing from the dark. It’s a quiet hymn for anyone who’s ever been lost and found the strength to return to themselves.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Vivid streaks of neon green and silver dance through dark undertones, full of energy and movement. This piece embodies vitality and the strength found in rediscovering one’s rhythm.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Shades of magenta and violet flow together like emotion in motion. It radiates warmth and connection—a reflection of love, empathy, and the beauty of vulnerability.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Warm golds and soft violets glide gently across the surface, a quiet celebration of progress. It suggests movement without hurry—the steady forward motion of healing.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Soft gold and lavender shimmer through the cracks, forming something unexpectedly whole. It’s beauty born from what’s broken—a reminder that healing doesn’t erase the fracture, it lets the light through it.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Bold oranges and deep blues surge upward in dynamic motion. It speaks of transformation—rising from challenges renewed, brighter, and unbroken.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Verdant tones surge like life reclaiming forgotten ground. This piece is about taking back what pain tried to steal—growth, color, and the courage to keep reaching.
Framed original created with purpose, reflection, and resilience. Each piece is not just art; it’s lived experience made visible.
Starting bid
Symbolizing the first glimmer of hope - when inner light awakens, and pain begins to transform into healing through recovery. A specially curated painting by a gifted young artist who has witnessed the profound impact of addiction. Nearly losing his sister, he transformed that pain into art that radiates resilience and renewal. Created in support of Benilde Hall and this evening’s mission, by Jasper G, age 16.
