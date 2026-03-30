Step into a world of elegance, purpose, and timeless style at the Back in Bloom Brunch where beauty meets impact and every detail celebrates excellence. Hosted by the Yazoo City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the signature event is more that just a brunch, this experience brings together community, culture, and cause in a truly unforgettable way. Don't miss your chance to be a part of an inspiring experience. Join us as we bloom: Boldy living out our mission, through Social Action, Scholarship, and Community Service.