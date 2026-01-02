Back Nine IN-vitational

Hosted by
About this event
Check in starts at 9am with light refreshments. Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Lunch will be served at Noon directly after the session and is included with your registration. Cash bar available throughout.
Discounted price for teams!
Check in starts at 9am with light refreshments. Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Lunch will be served at Noon directly after the session and is included with your registration. Cash bar available throughout.
This session starts with lunch at noon! Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Directly following lunch, there will be a registration and networking period and then the game begins! Cash bar available throughout.
Discounted price for teams! This session starts with lunch at noon! Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Directly following lunch, there will be a registration and networking period and then the game begins! Cash bar available throughou
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!