Somersworth Community Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Somersworth Community Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Back Nine IN-vitational

6 Willand Dr

Somersworth, NH 03878, USA

Individual Player - AM session
$50

Check in starts at 9am with light refreshments. Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Lunch will be served at Noon directly after the session and is included with your registration. Cash bar available throughout.

Team of 4 - AM Session
$150

Discounted price for teams!

Check in starts at 9am with light refreshments. Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Lunch will be served at Noon directly after the session and is included with your registration. Cash bar available throughout.

Individual Player - PM Session
$50

This session starts with lunch at noon! Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Directly following lunch, there will be a registration and networking period and then the game begins! Cash bar available throughout.

Team of 4 -PM Session
$150

Discounted price for teams! This session starts with lunch at noon! Players are encouraged to bring clubs, as rentals are limited. Directly following lunch, there will be a registration and networking period and then the game begins! Cash bar available throughou

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!