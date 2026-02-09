Back On Par's Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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About this event
Logo next to Event Title
Main Logo Placement
Verbal Recognition at Awards
Opportunity to staff a hole of your choice
Ultimate Team Package (4 players, 4 mulligans, 1 air cannon ticket)
Logo on Carts
Logo Tee Box Sign
Premium Logo Placement
Verbal Recognition at Awards
Opportunity to staff a hole
Ultimate Team Package (4 players, 4 mulligans, 1 air cannon ticket)
Logo Tee Box Sign
Preferred Logo Placement
Recognition at Awards
Opportunity to staff a hole
Logo Tee Box Sign
Average Logo Placement
Logo Tee Box Sign
Event Recognition
$
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