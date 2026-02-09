Back On Par

Hosted by

Back On Par

About this event

Back On Par's Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorship

605 N Fwy Service Rd

Ferris, TX 75125, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,000

Logo next to Event Title

Main Logo Placement

Verbal Recognition at Awards

Opportunity to staff a hole of your choice

Ultimate Team Package (4 players, 4 mulligans, 1 air cannon ticket)

Logo on Carts

Logo Tee Box Sign

Elite Sponsor
$1,000

Premium Logo Placement

Verbal Recognition at Awards

Opportunity to staff a hole

Ultimate Team Package (4 players, 4 mulligans, 1 air cannon ticket)

Logo Tee Box Sign

Premium Sponsor
$500

Preferred Logo Placement

Recognition at Awards

Opportunity to staff a hole

Logo Tee Box Sign

Hole Sponsor
$250

Average Logo Placement

Logo Tee Box Sign

Friend of Back On Par
$100

Event Recognition

Add a donation for Back On Par

$

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