Back the Blue at the Brewery: A Police Week Memorial Event

Support Back the Blue at the Brewery, a Police Week community event bringing together law enforcement, families, and supporters in a relaxed, high-energy brewery setting. The Brewery Partner Sponsor receives premium visibility during the event while directly supporting Police Week initiatives.

What’s Included

✔ Logo Featured at the Bar Area

Your logo is prominently displayed in the bar area where guests gather throughout the event.





✔ Recognition on Social Media & Event Signage

Logo or name included on event signage and promotional social media posts.





✔ Six (6) Entry Tickets

Admission for six guests to enjoy the event.





✔ Special Mention During Event Announcements

Verbal recognition as an official Brewery Partner Sponsor during the event.