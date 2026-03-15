Behind the Lavalava Foundation

Hosted by

Behind the Lavalava Foundation

About this event

Back the Brave Luau Fundraiser

897 S Angel St

Layton, UT 84041, USA

General Admission
$65

This ticket admits one guest. Price per person.

  • One drink ticket
  • Lei greeting
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show
Couples Admission
$120

This ticket admits two guests. Price for 2.

  • Two drink tickets
  • Lei greeting
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show
Child: (6–12)
$35

This ticket admits one child, ages 6–12.

  • One drink ticket
  • Lei greeting
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show
Child 5 & Under (Lap seat)
Free

This ticket admits one child ages 5 and under at no cost. The child must sit on your lap and may not occupy a separate seat, as all seats require a paid ticket.

  • One drink ticket
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show
VIP Table/Bronze Partner
$500

This ticket admits eight guests and reserves a table for eight. It is designated as a VIP or Sponsor table.

  • Eight drink tickets
  • Lei greeting
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show

Benefits applicable to sponsors:

Logo included in the event program

  • Reserved table for 8
  • Premiere seating at the event
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo displayed on the website’s partner page
Silver Partner
$1,500

This ticket admits eight guests and reserves a table for eight. It is designated as a VIP or Sponsor table.

  • Eight drink tickets
  • Lei greeting
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show

Benefits applicable to sponsors:

Includes all Bronze Partner benefits, plus:

  • Logo featured on event signage
  • PSA promotional video highlighting your organization
  • Logo displayed on the website home page
  • Logo placement on event marketing materials
  • Opportunity to showcase promotional materials at an event booth
  • Opportunity to address and speak at the event
Gold Partner
$2,500

This ticket admits sixteen guests and reserves a table for eight. It is designated as a VIP or Sponsor table.

  • Sixteen drink tickets
  • Lei greeting
  • All you can eat island luau feast
  • Access to the preshow and live show

Benefits applicable to sponsors:

Includes all Silver Partner benefits, plus:

  • “Presented by” title for the event (first to claim)
  • Option for exclusive sponsorship within your business category
  • Logo featured on the event’s main step & repeat banner
  • Additional reserved table for 8
Diamond Partner
$4,250

This level should be discussed directly with the nonprofit organization you are partnering with. Organizations interested in serving as a Gold Partner for two events may take advantage of a special multi event rate of $4,250, which includes full Gold Partner benefits for both events.

Platinum Partner
$5,000

Benefits applicable to sponsors:

Includes all Gold Partner benefits, plus:

  • Premier recognition as a top-tier supporter
  • Lifetime acknowledgment as a partner on the website
  • Customized promotional opportunities tailored to your organization
  • Featured content in our newsletters
Add a donation for Behind the Lavalava Foundation

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