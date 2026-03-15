Back the Brave Luau Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket admits one guest. Price per person.
This ticket admits two guests. Price for 2.
This ticket admits one child, ages 6–12.
This ticket admits one child ages 5 and under at no cost. The child must sit on your lap and may not occupy a separate seat, as all seats require a paid ticket.
This ticket admits eight guests and reserves a table for eight. It is designated as a VIP or Sponsor table.
Benefits applicable to sponsors:
Logo included in the event program
This ticket admits eight guests and reserves a table for eight. It is designated as a VIP or Sponsor table.
Benefits applicable to sponsors:
Includes all Bronze Partner benefits, plus:
This ticket admits sixteen guests and reserves a table for eight. It is designated as a VIP or Sponsor table.
Benefits applicable to sponsors:
Includes all Silver Partner benefits, plus:
This level should be discussed directly with the nonprofit organization you are partnering with. Organizations interested in serving as a Gold Partner for two events may take advantage of a special multi event rate of $4,250, which includes full Gold Partner benefits for both events.
Benefits applicable to sponsors:
Includes all Gold Partner benefits, plus:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!