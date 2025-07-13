Back The Future Membership- NISD Council of PTAs 25-26

$465

This will give you membership in all of our NISD PTAs, including Steele Accelerated HS. You will also receive a decal to display, showing your support of our Local NISD PTAs, a Shout-Out on all of our social media outlets, and Honorable Mention on our website.

$155

This will give you membership in all of the NISD PTAs within our Eaton HS feeder pattern. Eaton HS - Wilson MS - Worthington MS - Adams MS - Chisholm Trail MS - Carter ES - Sendera Ranch ES - Haslet ES - Peterson ES - Curtis ES - Berkshire ES - Nance ES - Schluter ES - Seven Hills ES - Hatfield ES. You will receive a decal to show your support of Eaton and its feeder schools.

$155

This will give you membership in all of the NISD PTAs within our Northwest HS feeder pattern. Northwest HS - Wilson MS - Chisholm Trail MS - Pike MS - JC Thompson ES - Carter ES - Seven Hills ES - Perrin ES-Prairie View ES - Hatfield ES - Love ES - Justin ES - Lance Thompson ES - Daniel ES. You will receive a decal to show your support of Northwest HS and its feeder schools.

$155

This will give you membership in all of the NISD PTAs within our Byron Nelson HS feeder pattern. Byron Nelson HS - Steele HS - Medlin MS - Tidwell MS - Pike MS - Beck ES - Lakeview ES - Roanoke ES - Cox ES - Granger ES - Hughes ES - Lance Thompson ES - Daniel ES. You will receive a decal to show your support of Byron, Steele, and its feeder schools.

