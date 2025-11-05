BACK TO 86 Jupiter High School Reunion

Hosted by
Join us at Square Grouper in Jupiter for a waterfront view of our favorite lighthouse, laughs, stories, a live band, and new memories. THERE IS NO CHARGE for this night's event, but we ask that you include a TICKET for each person attending in your party so we have a headcount. VENUE IS 21 & OLDER. Cash bar & full menu available.
VENUE TBA
DRESS UP as your favorite 80s icon, celebrity, idol, or former version of yourself as we kickoff an epic (and private) 80s COSTUME & COCKTAILS PARTY.
While costumes are not required to attend, it sure would be fun if everyone dressed up - prizes will be awarded...more info to come!!
Dancing, keepsakes, raffle, & more.
We know you'll need time to shake off the 80s!
Grab your flip flops, Sun-In, baby oil (or sunscreen!), and for the brave, your boogie board, and join us for an old school beach party at the Jupiter Civic Center!
Bring your own beverages (no glass bottles allowed) and, if you'd like to bring a dish, beverage, chips, etc. to share, sign up below.
DJ will spin the tunes and KIDS under 16 ARE FREE.
Your donation will help in the cost of making this event special with decorations, SWAG, prizes, and fun surprises! Any amount is greatly appreciated.
If you are interested in being a sponsor m, we have three packages.
WILD WARRIOR SPONSOR
•Recognition on event sponsor board
•Recognition from the 🎤 at Saturday's event
•Shoutout on Social Media
Please send business logo to be included in our promotional materials of applicable.
GREEN & GOLD SPONSOR
•One (1) Ticket for each of the three events
•Recognition on event sponsor board
•Recognition from the 🎤 at Saturday's event
•Shoutout on Social Media
Please send business logo to be included in our promotional materials of applicable.
MIGHTY WARRIOR SPONSOR
•Two (2) Tickets for each of the three events
•Recognition on event Sponsor Board
•Recognition from the mic at Saturday's event
•Shoutout on Social Media
Please send business logo to be included in our promotional materials of applicable.
