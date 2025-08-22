Error needs correction from test bid

Erika is a creative and energetic Dungeon Madam who thrives on making every game an adventure worth remembering. She balances action and roleplay with a flair for humor, chaos, and storytelling that keeps players engaged. Known for immersive one-shots, hand-built terrain, and clever twists, she brings her background as both a scientist and an artist into her games-crafting worlds that are as smart as they are imaginative. Erika's tables are always neurodivergent-friendly, welcoming players of all experience levels. Reliable, fair, and collaborative, she feeds off the energy of her players to create stories that feel alive, ensuring everyone walks away with a story to tell.



TTRPG System Options

D&D 2014 or 2024, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons

Level Spread per System

D&D 2014 or 2024 (Lvl 1-8), Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (Lvl 1 only)

Available Themes

High Fantasy, Mermaids, Wrestling Arenas

Typical Availability

Mon (5p-9p), Tues (5p-9p), Thurs (5p-9p), Fri (5-10), Sat (9a-10p), Sun (9a-5p)





Starting Bid

$75 - Choice of 2 Hr ElderMartin or Adventure's League module (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)

Stretch Goal #1

$150 - +custom minis for player to keep

Stretch Goal #2

$250 - +Session Zero

Stretch Goal #3

$350 - +increase to 3 Hr ElderMartin or Adventure's League module, custom terrain for player to keep, Dinner night of game