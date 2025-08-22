Error needs correction from test bid

Hosted by
Hey bidders! My name is Kade, and I am one of the founding members of Tavern Tales SD. In addition to co-writing all the TTSD encounter modules, I've also been a home game and one-shot DM for the last decade. My specialties are GMing new players, LGBT-inclusive settings, and highly strategic combats. Can't wait to play with you!
TTRPG System Options
D&D 5E, Daggerheart
Level Spread per System
D&D (3-10), DH (1-4)
Available Themes:
High fantasy, Dungeon crawl, New players
Typical Availability:
Tues (5p-9p), Wed (5p-9p), Thurs (5p-9p), Fri (5p-10p), Sat (9a-10p), Sun (9a-5p)
$75 - 3hr one-shot (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)
Stretch Goal #1
$125 - + DM Guided PC creation via Online
Stretch Goal #2
$200 - + increase to 4.5hr one-shot, custom PC minis printed for players to keep
Stretch Goal #3
$300 - + separate 3 hour home-game set up [session 0 or GM mentorship]
Hey future party members and party people! My name is Jaz, and I am a proud member of the Ladies of D&D San Diego as well as the West Coast Adventurers Guild. As a DM of five years, I've run both long and short-term homebrews, I write and run monthly themed one-shots for LDDSD, and I was recently selected to join the WCAG Writer's Guild to co-write Adventurer's League modules. I even had the honor to DM with WCAG at San Diego Comic-Con. As an embracer of silly shenanigans, I'm known for my humorous (PG-13/R) adventures and cheeky NPCs. Whether it's your first time touching dice or your millionth roll, I welcome you to my table for a good time!
TTRPG System Options
D&D 5E (2014 and 2024)
Level Spread per System
D&D 1-5
Available Themes:
an Animal Crossing themed arena battle, save a bachelorette party from a party island (think The Hangover), preteens completing challenges at summer camp, a Spongebob themed music festival/rave, disco cowboy/girl glitter dancing heist
Typical Availability:
Mon (5p-9p), Tues (5p-9p), Wed (5p-9p), Thurs (5p-9p), Fri (5p-10p), Sat (9a-10p), Sun (5p-9p)
$75 - one 2-hour adventure on Discord or in person (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)
Stretch Goal #1
$100 - +DM curated PC creation on Discord
Stretch Goal #2
$200 - +increase to one 3-hour adventure on Discord or in person
Stretch Goal #3
$300 - +increase to two 2-hour adventures OR 1 4-hour adventure on Discord or in person
Erika is a creative and energetic Dungeon Madam who thrives on making every game an adventure worth remembering. She balances action and roleplay with a flair for humor, chaos, and storytelling that keeps players engaged. Known for immersive one-shots, hand-built terrain, and clever twists, she brings her background as both a scientist and an artist into her games-crafting worlds that are as smart as they are imaginative. Erika's tables are always neurodivergent-friendly, welcoming players of all experience levels. Reliable, fair, and collaborative, she feeds off the energy of her players to create stories that feel alive, ensuring everyone walks away with a story to tell.
TTRPG System Options
D&D 2014 or 2024, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons
Level Spread per System
D&D 2014 or 2024 (Lvl 1-8), Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (Lvl 1 only)
Available Themes
High Fantasy, Mermaids, Wrestling Arenas
Typical Availability
Mon (5p-9p), Tues (5p-9p), Thurs (5p-9p), Fri (5-10), Sat (9a-10p), Sun (9a-5p)
$75 - Choice of 2 Hr ElderMartin or Adventure's League module (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)
Stretch Goal #1
$150 - +custom minis for player to keep
Stretch Goal #2
$250 - +Session Zero
Stretch Goal #3
$350 - +increase to 3 Hr ElderMartin or Adventure's League module, custom terrain for player to keep, Dinner night of game
Hi bidders! I'm Kevin, event organizer and admin for North Park Tabletop. I've been running, writing, and playing games in various systems for dozens of strangers over the past two years, drawing on decades of home game experience to welcome new players into this amazing hobby. My focus has never been on Getting the Rules Right, but on fostering inclusive community, table group cohesion, immersive descriptions, and inviting players to learn new systems as we explore the rules and the game world. Looking forward to creating awesome stories together!
TTRPG System Options
D&D 5e (2014), Nimble, Ironsworn, MOTHERSHIP, Dragonbane!, MORK BORG, ICRPG
Level Spread per System
D&D (2-8), Nimble (2-8)
Available Themes
Action Adventure, Western, Mystery, Suspense / Thriller, Horror (adjusted to taste), Parody / Slapstick, Fantasy / Scifi (traditional, weird fiction, dark, gritty low-magic / tech)
Typical Availability
Mon (5p-9p), Tues (5p-9p), Wed (5p-9p),Thurs (5p-9p), Fri (5-10), Sat (9a-10p), Sun (9a-5p)
$75 - 3 hr one-shot (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)
Stretch Goal #1
$100 - +DM-Guided PC creation / Session Zero
Stretch Goal #2
$200 - +custom PC and boss minis printed for players to keep
Stretch Goal #3
$300 - +bonus 3-hour GM mentorship or custom character drawing
Ready for an unforgettable Dungeons & Dragons adventure? Win this auction to get a game led by Melissa, a Dungeon Master with a knack for creating incredible stories.
Melissa's journey behind the DM screen began during the COVID pandemic, running games for her own kids and their friends. This passion for connecting kids through D&D led her to create a school club, which quickly grew and inspired her to found the Goblin Guild.
Melissa is an active member of Ladies of D&D San Diego, and you might have even seen her running games for the West Coast Adventuring Guild at major events like Comic-Con San Diego and Comic-Con: The Cruise.
Drawing on her background as a mom and an educator, Melissa crafts an immersive and playful experience. Her games are not just about slaying monsters; they're about building imagination, practicing problem-solving, and developing social-emotional skills, all while having a blast.
TTRPG System Options
D&D 2014 and 2024
Level Spread per System
Lvl 1-10
Available Themes
Whimsical Fantasy, High Fantasy, Cooking Quest
Typical Availability
Mon (5p-9p), Tues (10a-9p), Fri (10a-9p), Sat (10a-9p), Sun(10a-9p)
$75 - 3hr One-shot Adventure for 5 kids (ages 8+) (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)
Stretch Goal #1
$150 - +3D printed minatures for players to keep
Stretch Goal #2
$250 - +Session 0
Stretch Goal #3
$350 - +Dicebox/tower with set of matching dice
Humble host and Faetron of the Bardwired Podcast, Doriam, the Bardtendor, has been playing, writing, and narrating tabletop and gaming content for over 10 years! From the bartop to the tabletop, The Bardtendor takes tales of whimsy and wonder from your plane and crafts a cocktail of fantasy meant to be enjoyed over time - or taken in one-shot.
As a creator, Doriam is passionate about translating real-life folklore into playable, educational and exciting tabletop adventure. Specializing in roleplay-forward and character-driven narratives, high level adventures, and tactical combat - his goal is to weave a story you, and your characters, will tell for years to come.
Doriam is a founding member of the BardWired Podcast, Lead Writer for Chambers & Chocolate, and is a events and writing partner with Kraken Dice & West Coast Adventurers' Guild.
TTRPG System Options
Dungeons and Dragons 5e ( 2014 or 2024), Call of Cthulhu, Kids on Bikes, Avatar TTRPG
Level Spread per System
D&D (APL 3-5, 8-10, 13, 17), Introductory/Low-Level (CoC, Avatar), Level-less (KoB)
Available Themes
High-Fantasy, Modern Fantasy (Folklore), Horror/Thriller, Eldritch Horror, Low-Fantasy
Typical Availability
Mon (5p-9p), Tues (5p-9p), Wed (5p-9p),Thurs (5p-9p), Fri (5-10), Sat (9a-10p), Sun (9a-5p)
$100 - 4 hr one-shot (Includes themed room rental at At Ease Games)
Stretch Goal #1
$150 - +Choose 2-3 themes that Doriam will craft into your 4-5 hour game session.
Stretch Goal #2
$225 - +Artisan Chocolatiers and Patisseries will bring edible sweet-and-savory components to your adventure
Stretch Goal #3
$350 - +Craft Beverage pairings hosted at Gossip Grill Bar & Grill which will feature in each part of your adventure. (non-alcoholic & alcohol-removed alternatives available)
Behold, Izatal, the Dragon Empress! This is not just a miniature; it is a testament to raw power and regal might. Captured in stunning detail, this 3D-printed figure brings the epic scale of a true dragon empress to life.
Standing a colossal 10 inches tall with a formidable 15 inch wingspan, Izatal dominates her 4 inch base. Every scale, every curve of her magnificent form, is rendered with exceptional precision in durable ABS like resin. The material's smooth finish and high quality detail are perfect for painting, allowing you to bring your own creative vision to this legendary creature.
Whether you are a seasoned tabletop gamer looking for an awe inspiring centerpiece for your campaign or a collector searching for a one of a kind display piece, Izatal is an unparalleled addition to any collection. Do not just imagine a dragon's might, own it.
For over 55 years Gen Con has been the largest and longest-running gaming convention in North America. Founded in 1967 by Dungeons and Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax, Gen Con now attracts tens of thousands of attendees from around the world to Indianapolis for The Best Four Days in Gaming (TM).
Our mission is to create opportunities, experiences, and communities where people can share the joy of games together. We embrace progress while building on over 50 years of history to shape the spirit of Gen Con - a space where fun, empathy, play and connection are always at the center.
Description: Enjoy a full weekend at the largest tabletop gaming convention in North America for 2. This voucher grants one 4-day badge to Gen Con 2026 in Indianapolis. 2 badge vouchers, valid for one person.
Restrictions/Notes: Does not include travel or accommodations. Must redeem through Gen Con registration site before the event. One voucher per badge.
Donated by GenCon
Market Value: $155 each/ $310 pair
