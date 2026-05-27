Back to Hogwarts Community Day!

About this event
This is for all vendors except our food trucks and sponsors. You will be reserved an outdoor space that will fit a 10x10 pop-up tent. Please ensure you bring all items you need for your day. Tablecloths are required. Tent weights are encouraged.
Sponsors will receive:
~Marketing leading up to event, plus day-of event
~2 food tickets to use at on-site food trucks
~2 drink tickets to use at on-site vendors
~Premier vendor space under the main pavilion.
~Sponsor fee supports the school supply giveaway at this community event!
Sponsors will need to provide 1 or 2 6ft table(s) for their space and tablecloths.
Food Truck Vendors have agreed to submit a 10% of sales donation at the conclusion of the event. Please choose this option if you have been approved as a food vendor. No fee will be collected today.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!