Hosted by

Roots with Purpose

About this event

Back to Hogwarts Community Day!

4408 Old US 1 Hwy

New Hill, NC 27562, USA

Vendor Fee
$75

This is for all vendors except our food trucks and sponsors. You will be reserved an outdoor space that will fit a 10x10 pop-up tent. Please ensure you bring all items you need for your day. Tablecloths are required. Tent weights are encouraged.

Hogwarts Governors (AKA Sponsors!)
$500

Sponsors will receive:

~Marketing leading up to event, plus day-of event 

~2 food tickets to use at on-site food trucks

~2 drink tickets to use at on-site vendors

~Premier vendor space under the main pavilion.

~Sponsor fee supports the school supply giveaway at this community event!


Sponsors will need to provide 1 or 2 6ft table(s) for their space and tablecloths.

Food Truck Vendor
Free

Food Truck Vendors have agreed to submit a 10% of sales donation at the conclusion of the event. Please choose this option if you have been approved as a food vendor. No fee will be collected today.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!