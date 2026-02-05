Back to Play NC's Galantines Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
2oz Organic Grow Revival Cleansing Oil 59.99
1oz Organic Super Natural Beauty Oil 64.99
@x_organicbeauty
X Organic Beauty is a Woman-Owned, MD Formulated, Family-Operated, Organic Skincare company. We create luxury, minimal ingredient skincare harnessing the power of Astaxanthin, the world’s most powerful antioxidant.
2oz Organic Glow Revival Cleansing Oil:
Expertly crafted with just two organic botanicals and the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin. This unique formula combines Jojoba Oil to deeply moisturize and clarify, Evening Primrose oil to support healthy hormone balance, and Astaxanthin to reduce inflammation and even skin tone and texture. Designed to nourish your skin barrier, our Astaxanthin based oil cleanser delivers powerful acne-fighting and anti-aging benefits, promoting a clearer, more hydrated, more radiant complexion with every use.
1oz Organic Super Natural Beauty Oil:
A one-of-a-kind formula that harnesses the benefits of ultra lightweight, fast absorbing Marula Oil and Astaxanthin, the world's most powerful antioxidant. It promotes a healthy, glowing, complexion by nourishing and protecting the skin's microbiome. Super Natural Beauty Oil has unique versatility making it perfect for all ages, genders and skin types. Its formula contains no additives, fragrances, essential oils, or preservatives, making it suitable for those with even the most sensitive skin. It also effectively hydrates acne-prone skin without leaving a greasy residue.
Starting bid
59.99 value
@thehomefarmco
Unveil your skin’s natural radiance with our Beauty Discovery Kit—a luxurious, seven-step ritual designed to nourish, refresh, and transform. Thoughtfully curated with botanically rich formulas, this kit guides you through a complete facial journey, starting with a silky Cleansing Oil that mimics your skin’s natural sebum for balanced, moisturized clarity. Melt away the day with our Makeup Remover, featuring soothing witch hazel to purify and tone. Polish dullness away with the Pearl Micro-Exfoliant, revealing a brighter, smoother complexion. Then, awaken your senses with a refreshing mist of Rose Toner that soothes and hydrates. Illuminate your eyes with the rejuvenating Eye Glow, a nourishing blend of castor oil, jojoba, and frankincense. Seal in moisture with Argan Oil, your go-to for elasticity and youthful glow. Finally, spot treat with our targeted Acne Stick, powered by black seed oil to calm, heal, and restore. Whether you’re discovering a new skincare ritual or gifting someone a touch of self-care, this kit is your pathway to radiant, balanced beauty—naturally.
Starting bid
$140 value
Adorable basket full of love-inspired items.
@littebrightbird
Love trucker hat $25
Canvas heart tote $30
Doing My Best Raglan Tee $30
Love heart glass tile necklace $25
Choose Love make up bag $15
Matte heart keychain $15
Starting bid
$2500 Value
Access to Pleasant Grove Farm Property
-6 hours, includes set up/breakdown
-Tables, Chairs, and day of venue manager
Expires: Feb 2027
Starting bid
$300 Value
A visit to Jarvis Estate is an extraordinary journey, like no other, into the world of exceptional winemaking. Visitors to the country’s first winery built entirely underground are offered an intimate glimpse into the meticulous steps that go into producing our lush Chardonnays, rich Cabernet Sauvignons and velvety Merlots, among others.
Winner: Please contact Christina Clark for details.
Starting bid
$300 Value
A visit to Jarvis Estate is an extraordinary journey, like no other, into the world of exceptional winemaking. Visitors to the country’s first winery built entirely underground are offered an intimate glimpse into the meticulous steps that go into producing our lush Chardonnays, rich Cabernet Sauvignons and velvety Merlots, among others.
Winner: Please contact Christina Clark for details.
Starting bid
Value $116 ($58/candle)
@hotellobbycandle
Hotel Lobby Candle was inspired by the idea that it's entirely possible to bring the luxury hotel experience into your home in the form of a candle.
The candles are handmade in the USA with an all natural 100% soy wax and hand-painted glass vessels designed just for you. Full-sized candles are 9.75 oz and have a 65-hour burn time.
Starting bid
$2,000+ Value
2 or 3 night stay available.
Cozy Cabin with game room, views, and + 5 mins from downtown.
Sleeps 10, 4 beds, 3 bath
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/38849710?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1770402409_P3KD6_oPBwrkVZcC
*Cannot be used during holidays
Winner will contact: [email protected]
Starting bid
$250 Value.
Get ready for better weather at the lake with an assortment of Sunbum products, a Nomadix towel, cook book, LKN candle, With Company custom cocktail mixers, and an adorable Lake Ridge Outdoors tote!
Starting bid
$84 value
https://www.rachelreynoldsart.com/
Chicago prints: 8 x 10
Chicago hotdog
Chicago El
Lincoln Park Zoo
Starting bid
Everything you need to make a delicious Expresso Martini and so much more!
Starting bid
$200 value
Bag charm, Coin purse with charm, puffy heart cord necklace, wristlet phone strap, and $50 gift certificate.
@tied_and_tru
Starting bid
Our team has over 30 years experience in cosmetic medicine. Our passion is using modern technologies and cutting-edge techniques to restore a fresh, young appearance to the face and neck. We customize your treatments to enhance your own natural beauty. We can help highlight your best features by smoothing wrinkles, lines, and folds for a more youthful appearance. Our medical professionals are among the best trained in the industry to ensure your treatments are safe and effective.
Starting bid
$250 value
Assortment of some of @lexiscleankitchen's favorite items, as well as her cookbook! A few more surprises for winner as well!
GoNanas pancake mix, Xyngular products, Primal kitchen favorites, and more!
Starting bid
Value $75
At MOSHIKA BEAUTY, we are the indie beauty brand that creates regret-free beauty products, with the goal of staying true to who we are. We value affordability, efficiency, and top quality. We believe that makeup should be flawless and effortless, so we created MOSHIKA BEAUTY products to fit all lifestyles and make it easier for you to express your best FEATURES!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!