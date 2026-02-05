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Back to Play NC's Galantines Silent Auction

$350 Chrissy Winchester Photography Gift Certificate item
$350 Chrissy Winchester Photography Gift Certificate item
$350 Chrissy Winchester Photography Gift Certificate item
$350 Chrissy Winchester Photography Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

https://chrissywinchester.com/

X-Organic Beauty's 2-step Organic Skincare routine item
X-Organic Beauty's 2-step Organic Skincare routine
$40

Starting bid

2oz Organic Grow Revival Cleansing Oil 59.99

1oz Organic Super Natural Beauty Oil 64.99


@x_organicbeauty


X Organic Beauty is a Woman-Owned, MD Formulated, Family-Operated, Organic Skincare company. We create luxury, minimal ingredient skincare harnessing the power of Astaxanthin, the world’s most powerful antioxidant.



2oz Organic Glow Revival Cleansing Oil:

Expertly crafted with just two organic botanicals and the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin. This unique formula combines Jojoba Oil to deeply moisturize and clarify, Evening Primrose oil to support healthy hormone balance, and Astaxanthin to reduce inflammation and even skin tone and texture. Designed to nourish your skin barrier, our Astaxanthin based oil cleanser delivers powerful acne-fighting and anti-aging benefits, promoting a clearer, more hydrated, more radiant complexion with every use.



1oz Organic Super Natural Beauty Oil:

A one-of-a-kind formula that harnesses the benefits of ultra lightweight, fast absorbing Marula Oil and Astaxanthin, the world's most powerful antioxidant. It promotes a healthy, glowing, complexion by nourishing and protecting the skin's microbiome. Super Natural Beauty Oil has unique versatility making it perfect for all ages, genders and skin types. Its formula contains no additives, fragrances, essential oils, or preservatives, making it suitable for those with even the most sensitive skin. It also effectively hydrates acne-prone skin without leaving a greasy residue. 




Beauty Discovery Kit by The Home Farm item
Beauty Discovery Kit by The Home Farm item
Beauty Discovery Kit by The Home Farm
$20

Starting bid

59.99 value

@thehomefarmco


Unveil your skin’s natural radiance with our Beauty Discovery Kit—a luxurious, seven-step ritual designed to nourish, refresh, and transform. Thoughtfully curated with botanically rich formulas, this kit guides you through a complete facial journey, starting with a silky Cleansing Oil that mimics your skin’s natural sebum for balanced, moisturized clarity. Melt away the day with our Makeup Remover, featuring soothing witch hazel to purify and tone. Polish dullness away with the Pearl Micro-Exfoliant, revealing a brighter, smoother complexion. Then, awaken your senses with a refreshing mist of Rose Toner that soothes and hydrates. Illuminate your eyes with the rejuvenating Eye Glow, a nourishing blend of castor oil, jojoba, and frankincense. Seal in moisture with Argan Oil, your go-to for elasticity and youthful glow. Finally, spot treat with our targeted Acne Stick, powered by black seed oil to calm, heal, and restore. Whether you’re discovering a new skincare ritual or gifting someone a touch of self-care, this kit is your pathway to radiant, balanced beauty—naturally.

LIttleBrightBird Love Drop Bag item
LIttleBrightBird Love Drop Bag
$40

Starting bid

$140 value

Adorable basket full of love-inspired items.


@littebrightbird


Love trucker hat $25

Canvas heart tote $30

Doing My Best Raglan Tee $30

Love heart glass tile necklace $25

Choose Love make up bag $15

Matte heart keychain $15

Pleasant Grove Farm Sunday Party Rental item
Pleasant Grove Farm Sunday Party Rental item
Pleasant Grove Farm Sunday Party Rental
$800

Starting bid

$2500 Value


Access to Pleasant Grove Farm Property

-6 hours, includes set up/breakdown

-Tables, Chairs, and day of venue manager


Expires: Feb 2027

Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour passes x 2 item
Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour passes x 2 item
Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour passes x 2 item
Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour passes x 2
$100

Starting bid

$300 Value


A visit to Jarvis Estate is an extraordinary journey, like no other, into the world of exceptional winemaking. Visitors to the country’s first winery built entirely underground are offered an intimate glimpse into the meticulous steps that go into producing our lush Chardonnays, rich Cabernet Sauvignons and velvety Merlots, among others. 


Winner: Please contact Christina Clark for details.


[email protected]



Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour Passes x 2 item
Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour Passes x 2 item
Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour Passes x 2 item
Jarvis Estate in Napa Tasting Tour Passes x 2
$100

Starting bid

$300 Value


A visit to Jarvis Estate is an extraordinary journey, like no other, into the world of exceptional winemaking. Visitors to the country’s first winery built entirely underground are offered an intimate glimpse into the meticulous steps that go into producing our lush Chardonnays, rich Cabernet Sauvignons and velvety Merlots, among others. 



Winner: Please contact Christina Clark for details.


[email protected]

Hotel Lobby Spa and Linen candles item
Hotel Lobby Spa and Linen candles item
Hotel Lobby Spa and Linen candles item
Hotel Lobby Spa and Linen candles
$20

Starting bid

Value $116 ($58/candle)


@hotellobbycandle

https://hotellobbycandle.com/


Hotel Lobby Candle was inspired by the idea that it's entirely possible to bring the luxury hotel experience into your home in the form of a candle.

The candles are handmade in the USA with an all natural 100% soy wax and hand-painted glass vessels designed just for you. Full-sized candles are 9.75 oz and have a 65-hour burn time.

Beautiful + Cozy Cabin in Black Mountain item
Beautiful + Cozy Cabin in Black Mountain item
Beautiful + Cozy Cabin in Black Mountain item
Beautiful + Cozy Cabin in Black Mountain
$750

Starting bid

$2,000+ Value


2 or 3 night stay available.

Cozy Cabin with game room, views, and + 5 mins from downtown.

Sleeps 10, 4 beds, 3 bath


https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/38849710?viralityEntryPoint=1&s=76&source_impression_id=p3_1770402409_P3KD6_oPBwrkVZcC

*Cannot be used during holidays

Winner will contact: [email protected]

Gift basket from Lake Ridge Outdoors item
Gift basket from Lake Ridge Outdoors item
Gift basket from Lake Ridge Outdoors
$75

Starting bid

$250 Value.


Get ready for better weather at the lake with an assortment of Sunbum products, a Nomadix towel, cook book, LKN candle, With Company custom cocktail mixers, and an adorable Lake Ridge Outdoors tote! 


Home | Lake Ridge Outdoors

Rachel Reynolds Art Chicago Prints item
Rachel Reynolds Art Chicago Prints item
Rachel Reynolds Art Chicago Prints item
Rachel Reynolds Art Chicago Prints
$25

Starting bid

$84 value 


https://www.rachelreynoldsart.com/


Chicago prints: 8 x 10


Chicago hotdog


Chicago El


Lincoln Park Zoo

Espresso Martini Gift basket item
Espresso Martini Gift basket
$30

Starting bid

Everything you need to make a delicious Expresso Martini and so much more!

Tied and Tru beautiful assortment and giftcard item
Tied and Tru beautiful assortment and giftcard
$50

Starting bid

$200 value

Bag charm, Coin purse with charm, puffy heart cord necklace, wristlet phone strap, and $50 gift certificate.


@tied_and_tru



$100 Gift certificate item
$100 Gift certificate
$40

Starting bid

Our team has over 30 years experience in cosmetic medicine. Our passion is using modern technologies and cutting-edge techniques to restore a fresh, young appearance to the face and neck. We customize your treatments to enhance your own natural beauty. We can help highlight your best features by smoothing wrinkles, lines, and folds for a more youthful appearance. Our medical professionals are among the best trained in the industry to ensure your treatments are safe and effective.


https://morethanfacesmedspa.com/

Lexi's Clean Kitchen gift basket item
Lexi's Clean Kitchen gift basket
$100

Starting bid

$250 value


Assortment of some of @lexiscleankitchen's favorite items, as well as her cookbook! A few more surprises for winner as well!


GoNanas pancake mix, Xyngular products, Primal kitchen favorites, and more!

Crystal Clear Lash Duo Set item
Crystal Clear Lash Duo Set item
Crystal Clear Lash Duo Set
$30

Starting bid

Value $75


At MOSHIKA BEAUTY, we are the indie beauty brand that creates regret-free beauty products, with the goal of staying true to who we are. We value affordability, efficiency, and top quality. We believe that makeup should be flawless and effortless, so we created MOSHIKA BEAUTY products to fit all lifestyles and make it easier for you to express your best FEATURES!


https://moshikabeauty.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!