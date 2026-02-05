Back to Play NC's Galantines Silent Auction

2oz Organic Grow Revival Cleansing Oil 59.99

1oz Organic Super Natural Beauty Oil 64.99





@x_organicbeauty





X Organic Beauty is a Woman-Owned, MD Formulated, Family-Operated, Organic Skincare company. We create luxury, minimal ingredient skincare harnessing the power of Astaxanthin, the world’s most powerful antioxidant.









2oz Organic Glow Revival Cleansing Oil:

Expertly crafted with just two organic botanicals and the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin. This unique formula combines Jojoba Oil to deeply moisturize and clarify, Evening Primrose oil to support healthy hormone balance, and Astaxanthin to reduce inflammation and even skin tone and texture. Designed to nourish your skin barrier, our Astaxanthin based oil cleanser delivers powerful acne-fighting and anti-aging benefits, promoting a clearer, more hydrated, more radiant complexion with every use.





1oz Organic Super Natural Beauty Oil:

A one-of-a-kind formula that harnesses the benefits of ultra lightweight, fast absorbing Marula Oil and Astaxanthin, the world's most powerful antioxidant. It promotes a healthy, glowing, complexion by nourishing and protecting the skin's microbiome. Super Natural Beauty Oil has unique versatility making it perfect for all ages, genders and skin types. Its formula contains no additives, fragrances, essential oils, or preservatives, making it suitable for those with even the most sensitive skin. It also effectively hydrates acne-prone skin without leaving a greasy residue.











