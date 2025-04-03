🚌 Sponsor A Child

Restore Unity

By making this donation, you are sponsoring one child with a brand new backpack filled with essential school supplies, and access to a free day of fun, food, and community resources at the Back to School Bash. *NOTICE* You are not purchasing a ticket for yourself or to attend the event— you are sponsoring a student who needs support. This gift helps them start the school year feeling confident, equipped, and cared for.
