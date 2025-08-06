Back-to-School Bash: A Mini Field Day Celebration!

Hosted by
About this event
🎟️ Admission for one child or teen (ages 3+). Includes access to all activity stations, outdoor games, and the scheduled fire station tour experience. Bandanas will be provided for tie-dye. Children under 3 are free and do not need a ticket.
Please note: All tickets are non-refundable.
Please select one free ticket per attending adult so we can plan for food, drinks, and fire station tour attendance. Adults are not charged admission but will still need to check in at the event. This helps us prepare for overall headcount and flow of the day.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!