Back to School Bazaar Sponsorships

Non-Profits are eligible to set up a booth at no cost.
We are looking for: Afterschool Programs, Tutoring Services, Homeschool Associations, Preschools, Day Cares, Youth Camps, Youth Groups, etc.
Youth Based For-Profit Companies ONLY
Free
For-profit companies that provide youth services/programs are eligible to set up a booth at no cost.
Platinum
$5,000
Main Event Sponsor- Every marketing item from flyers to t-shirts will have your logo. You will also get a monthly dedicated social media post every month leading up to the event.
Prime booth location.
Diamond
$1,000
Full page (8inx5in) advertisement in the event program and prime table location. Social Media recognition from our students.
Booth open to any company type.
Gold
$500
Receive a half page (4inx5in) advertisement in the event program and a one time thank you post on social media from our students.
Booth open to any company type.
Silver
$250
A 1/4th page (2inx5in) advertisement in the event program.
Bronze
$100
A 1/8th page (2inx2.5in) advertisement in the event program. This donation level is open to anyone however it includes a booth ONLY if you are a non-profit or a for-profit that offers child related services.
Add a donation for Students In Training
$
