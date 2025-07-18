Back to School Bingo Bash

Hosted by
Ticket includes: Meal, tea or water and bingo cards
Ticket includes: Meal and tea or water
Grand Champion Sponsors will have a table for for 8 (eight) right in front. This will include for 8 guests: meals, drinks (tea & water), bingo cards and goodie basket.
By purchasing this sponsorship, you'll be proudly recognized at your sponsor level for the 2025–2026 year.
Pre-purchase your bucket raffle tickets now! We will have them ready with your order. **$20 buys you 25 tickets
(These are bucket raffle only, no card play or 50/50 raffle)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!