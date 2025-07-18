La Grange FFA Alumni and Supporters

La Grange FFA Alumni and Supporters

Back to School Bingo Bash

104 W Colorado Sky St

Ellinger, TX 78938, USA

General Admission (ages 5+)
$25

Ticket includes: Meal, tea or water and bingo cards

Child (4 and under)
$5

Ticket includes: Meal and tea or water

Grand Champion Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grand Champion Sponsors will have a table for for 8 (eight) right in front. This will include for 8 guests: meals, drinks (tea & water), bingo cards and goodie basket.


By purchasing this sponsorship, you'll be proudly recognized at your sponsor level for the 2025–2026 year.

Reserve Champion Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

By purchasing this sponsorship, you'll be proudly recognized at your sponsor level for the 2025–2026 year.


By purchasing this sponsorship, you'll be proudly recognized at your sponsor level for the 2025–2026 year.

Bucket Raffle Tickets
$20

Pre-purchase your bucket raffle tickets now! We will have them ready with your order. **$20 buys you 25 tickets


(These are bucket raffle only, no card play or 50/50 raffle)

