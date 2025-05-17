Back-to- School Carnival

✅Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students .✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
✅Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students .✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
Sponsor Spot
$25
✅ Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students ✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
✅ Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students ✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
Elite Sponsor
$50
✅ Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students ✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
✅ Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students ✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
VIP
$75
✅ Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students. ✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
✅ Provide school supplies or essentials for at least 50 students. ✅ Bring a carnival-style game or activity for kids
Add a donation for Journey Of Youth Development
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!