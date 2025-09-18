Back-to-School Carnival Auction

The second-in-line parking spot is the next best thing for quick and easy school pick-up. Positioned right behind the first-in-line spot, it offers convenient access to the school, saving you time and hassle during those busy dismissal hours. No more circling the lot—be the second to park and the second to head out, making pick-up smoother and faster every day. A must-have spot for parents looking for the ultimate convenience!





$5 minimum bid increment