Back to School Community Fair

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one vendor space at the LUP Back to School Event on July 25, 2026. This option is ideal for retail vendors, service providers, and community organizations. Vendors must bring their own table, chairs, and tent. Electricity is not guaranteed. If selling items, vendors are responsible for obtaining any required permits and must have active liability insurance.
Includes one vendor space for food sales at the LUP Back to School Event on July 25, 2026. Food vendors are responsible for complying with all local health regulations, permits, and licensing requirements. Vendors must provide their own setup, including tables, tents, and equipment. Electricity is not guaranteed and must be requested in advance. Active liability insurance is required.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!