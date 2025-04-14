Back-to-School Event

We are accepting vendors of all types, especially scholastic vendors. The Vendor fee is $50 + a school supply of your choice. Vendors fees increase to $100 after July 5th.
Visibility Sponsor
$500
Become a sponsor to enhance our advertising efforts and increase community presence.
Soundwave Sponsor
$700
DJ/Entertainment AV Equipment- Support our event by providing fun and entertainment for the kids.
Impact Sponsor
$850
Venue Rental- Contribute by sponsoring the venue rental fee, ensuring we have an amazing time.
Outreach Sponsor
$875
Help us amplify our event's message and significantly increase its exposure.
Fun Zone Sponsor
$1,000
Power Up the Fun in the Kids' Zone! Help sponsor the bounce house and other cool activities to make sure all the little ones have a blast and walk away with big smiles!
Success Starter Sponsor
$1
Help us by providing backpacks and school supplies for this event. Our goal is to supply backpacks and school supplies for 200 students each. Your contribution will be based on the cost of the specific supplies you choose to donate. **Please contact us to advise of what school supplies you will donate (813) 365-7760 or [email protected]***
Add a donation for Tutorsforyou.org
$
