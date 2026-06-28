Back to school Event

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About this event
I Matter Youth Center, Inc. is a non-profit organization in supporting the youth and children throughout the year. This upcoming school year is approaching.
Let’s kick off the new school year with music, Food, face painting, sports games. pop corn, hot dogs icee, and free school supplies.
Join us for a day of celebrating, connection, and community as we get ready for the school years. school supplies. Free school supplies. please RSVP
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!