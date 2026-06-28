A black school bus is parked in front of an orange background with blue starbursts, while a stack of books and a pencil holder sit in the foreground.
I Matter Youth Center Inc

Hosted by

I Matter Youth Center Inc

About this event

Back to school Event

300 N Park Dr

Arlington, VA 22203, USA

General Admission
Free

I Matter Youth Center, Inc. is a non-profit organization in supporting the youth and children throughout the year. This upcoming school year is approaching.


Let’s kick off the new school year with  music, Food, face painting, sports games. pop corn, hot dogs icee, and free school supplies.


Join us for a day of celebrating, connection, and community as we get ready for the school years. school supplies. Free school supplies. please RSVP

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!