Back to School Field Day

278 Dean St

Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA (park across the Street)

General admission- Child under 14
free

We ask that you make a donation based on your financial ability! We appreciate your support in building and growing with us.

Adults must purchase a ticket.
Suggested donation:
Adults- $10
Family Bundle- 2 adults/2 Children - $25

Family bundle
$25

Adult
$10

While children entry is free, all adults are required to make a donation (monetary or in-kind) to support the event. Day of Cash donations accepted as well!

Your donation helps us provide supplies, snacks, and activities for the children.

Adult Contribution
$3

Adult (donation Added)
free

Select this ticket if you'd like to donate your own amount below or via Zelle.

