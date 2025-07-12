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THE LEVERAGE COMMISSION, INC.

About this raffle

'BACK-TO-SCHOOL, LAPTOP GIVE-A-WAY Raffle 2025'

One chance of winning new Laptop Computer
$3
  • One Chance to win a new Laptop
  • 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card


One chance of winning new Laptop Computer (Copy)
$5
This includes 3 tickets
  • One Chance to win a new Laptop
  • 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card


One chance of winning new Laptop Computer (Copy) (Copy)
$10
This includes 8 tickets
  • One Chance to win a new Laptop
  • 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card


One chance of winning new Laptop Computer (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20
This includes 20 tickets
  • One Chance to win a new Laptop
  • 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card


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