'BACK-TO-SCHOOL, LAPTOP GIVE-A-WAY Raffle 2025'
One chance of winning new Laptop Computer
$3
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
One chance of winning new Laptop Computer (Copy)
$5
This includes 3 tickets
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
One chance of winning new Laptop Computer (Copy) (Copy)
$10
This includes 8 tickets
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
One chance of winning new Laptop Computer (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$20
This includes 20 tickets
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
- One Chance to win a new Laptop
- 5 chances to win a $25.00 gift card
Add a donation for THE LEVERAGE COMMISSION, INC.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!