Back to School Mela 2025

Secure a FREE pass for your kids to attend the Back to School event. They enjoy the children's art and also various stalls that they kids are able to setup.
KADAK will provide all the supplies for the kids art workshop.
We will have two experts
Rekha Erched and Jahira Nadaf will help the children.
Great opportunity for kids to showcase their creations and business acumen. They can sell anything from food stalls, lemonade stands, artworks, bracelets, boutique, etc.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to KADAK Anubandha initiative.
