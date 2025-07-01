SSELC PTO

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SSELC PTO

About this event

Back to School Scoop & Smile 25-26

376 South St

Fitchburg, MA 01420, USA

Ice Cream Ticket
Free

Please add an ice cream ticket for each child attending the event that will be eating ice cream (siblings included). If your child has a dairy allergy or would prefer a popsicle please email [email protected] with their name.

SSELC Zipper Pull
$2

1.25" Round Zipper Pull that attaches to all jackets and backpacks. Write your students name on the back to keep items out of the lost and found.

Build a Shark Kit
$15

Kit will include a 16" Shark plushie, XL stuffing bag, SSELC plushie shirt, heart insert and adoption certificate. *while supplies last*

SSELC Spirit Logo Shirt (Size XS-Child)
$7

Extra Small Children's sized logo spirit shirt

SSELC Spirit Logo Shirt (Size SM-Child)
$7

Small Children's sized logo spirit shirt

SSELC Spirit Logo Shirt (Size M-Child)
$7

Medium Children's sized logo spirit shirt

SSELC Spirit Logo Shirt (Size L-Child)
$7

Large Children's sized logo spirit shirt

SSELC Spirit Logo Shirt (Size XL-Child)
$7

Extra Large Children's sized logo shirt

Add a donation for SSELC PTO

$

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