Back to School Scoop & Smile 25-26

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About this event
Fitchburg, MA 01420, USA
Please add an ice cream ticket for each child attending the event that will be eating ice cream (siblings included). If your child has a dairy allergy or would prefer a popsicle please email [email protected] with their name.
1.25" Round Zipper Pull that attaches to all jackets and backpacks. Write your students name on the back to keep items out of the lost and found.
Kit will include a 16" Shark plushie, XL stuffing bag, SSELC plushie shirt, heart insert and adoption certificate. *while supplies last*
Extra Small Children's sized logo spirit shirt
Small Children's sized logo spirit shirt
Medium Children's sized logo spirit shirt
Large Children's sized logo spirit shirt
Extra Large Children's sized logo shirt
$
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