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About this event
🎒 BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUCCESS WORKSHOP
🌳 Rooted for Success
Join Kingdom Stewardship Academy for an interactive afternoon designed to prepare students and families for a successful school year through faith, education, stewardship, and purpose.
📅 Saturday, August 8, 2026
⏰ 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM
This FREE event includes:
✅ Student Goal-Setting Activities
✅ Parent Success Strategies
✅ Family Connection Activities
✅ Community Resource Partners
✅ School Supply Giveaways
✅ Faith-Based Encouragement
✅ Light Refreshments
👨👩👧👦 Who Should Attend?
This FREE event is for students ages 8–18 and their parents or guardians.
⚠️ Students may not be dropped off.
This workshop is designed for families to participate together and strengthen their partnership for a successful school year.
Together, we will build a strong foundation for academic success, character development, leadership, and family engagement.
"Rooted for Success—Growing Strong Families, Strong Students, and Strong Communities."
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