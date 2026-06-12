🎒 BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUCCESS WORKSHOP

🌳 Rooted for Success

Join Kingdom Stewardship Academy for an interactive afternoon designed to prepare students and families for a successful school year through faith, education, stewardship, and purpose.

📅 Saturday, August 8, 2026

⏰ 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM

This FREE event includes:

✅ Student Goal-Setting Activities

✅ Parent Success Strategies

✅ Family Connection Activities

✅ Community Resource Partners

✅ School Supply Giveaways

✅ Faith-Based Encouragement

✅ Light Refreshments

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Who Should Attend?

This FREE event is for students ages 8–18 and their parents or guardians.

⚠️ Students may not be dropped off.

This workshop is designed for families to participate together and strengthen their partnership for a successful school year.

Together, we will build a strong foundation for academic success, character development, leadership, and family engagement.

"Rooted for Success—Growing Strong Families, Strong Students, and Strong Communities."