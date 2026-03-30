Back to Summer Silent Auction by Friendly Green Jackets

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course at Eagle Oaks CC with this exclusive golf foursome package. Gather three friends, colleagues, or clients and tee off at a premier golf destination for a round filled with great play, beautiful scenery, and lasting memories.
This package includes a round of golf for four players and carts, offering the perfect opportunity to relax, compete, and connect in a stunning setting. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this experience delivers a perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment.
Perfect for entertaining clients, rewarding your team, or simply enjoying a day outdoors with friends—don’t miss your chance to bid on this sought-after experience!
Valid on select dates. Advanced reservation required. Additional restrictions may apply. 20 Shore Oaks Drive, Farmingdale, NJ
(Valued at $800)
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course at Jumping Brook CC with this exclusive golf foursome package. Gather three friends, colleagues, or clients and tee off at a premier golf destination for a round filled with great play, beautiful scenery, and lasting memories.
This package includes a round of golf for four players and carts, offering the perfect opportunity to relax, compete, and connect in a stunning setting. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this experience delivers a perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment.
Perfect for entertaining clients, rewarding your team, or simply enjoying a day outdoors with friends—don’t miss your chance to bid on this sought-after experience!
Valid on select dates. Advanced reservation required. Additional restrictions may apply. 210 Jumping Brook Road, Neptune Twp, NJ
(Valued at $500)
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