Back to Summer Silent Auction by Friendly Green Jackets

Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course at Eagle Oaks CC with this exclusive golf foursome package. Gather three friends, colleagues, or clients and tee off at a premier golf destination for a round filled with great play, beautiful scenery, and lasting memories.





This package includes a round of golf for four players and carts, offering the perfect opportunity to relax, compete, and connect in a stunning setting. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this experience delivers a perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment.





Perfect for entertaining clients, rewarding your team, or simply enjoying a day outdoors with friends—don’t miss your chance to bid on this sought-after experience!





Valid on select dates. Advanced reservation required. Additional restrictions may apply. 20 Shore Oaks Drive, Farmingdale, NJ





(Valued at $800)