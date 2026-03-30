Party With Purpose Incorporated

Hosted by

Party With Purpose Incorporated

About this event

Back to Summer Silent Auction by Friendly Green Jackets

Pick-up location

17 Stockton Lake Blvd, Manasquan, NJ 08736, USA

Eagle Oaks Golf Foursome item
Eagle Oaks Golf Foursome
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course at Eagle Oaks CC with this exclusive golf foursome package. Gather three friends, colleagues, or clients and tee off at a premier golf destination for a round filled with great play, beautiful scenery, and lasting memories.


This package includes a round of golf for four players and carts, offering the perfect opportunity to relax, compete, and connect in a stunning setting. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this experience delivers a perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment.


Perfect for entertaining clients, rewarding your team, or simply enjoying a day outdoors with friends—don’t miss your chance to bid on this sought-after experience!


Valid on select dates. Advanced reservation required. Additional restrictions may apply. 20 Shore Oaks Drive, Farmingdale, NJ


(Valued at $800)

Jumping Brook Country Club item
Jumping Brook Country Club
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day on the course at Jumping Brook CC with this exclusive golf foursome package. Gather three friends, colleagues, or clients and tee off at a premier golf destination for a round filled with great play, beautiful scenery, and lasting memories.


This package includes a round of golf for four players and carts, offering the perfect opportunity to relax, compete, and connect in a stunning setting. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just out for fun, this experience delivers a perfect blend of challenge and enjoyment.


Perfect for entertaining clients, rewarding your team, or simply enjoying a day outdoors with friends—don’t miss your chance to bid on this sought-after experience!


Valid on select dates. Advanced reservation required. Additional restrictions may apply. 210 Jumping Brook Road, Neptune Twp, NJ


(Valued at $500)

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