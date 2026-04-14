Color Splash Out

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Color Splash Out

About this event

Back to the 80s Fundraiser: Invest in the CSO Youth Summer Camp. Dance Loud. Give Big. Live in Color.

629 E 11th St

Brownsville, TX 78520, USA

General Admission
$25

It’s a full-on neon, music-pumping, feel-good experience where every move you make helps invest in the future of our youth.


TACO BAR + NACHOS INCLUDED - Yes, it’s included. Yes, it’s delicious.


LIP SYNC BATTLE (80s EDITION) - Dress up! Bring the drama. Bring the moves. The crowd decides the winner by investing in our youth!


MTV CONFESSIONAL BOOTH - Tell us why you showed up. - Who you’re supporting? Leave a message for our youth to see at camp.


WALL OF COLOR - Leave your mark. Drop a message.


MERCH TABLE- Rock the cause in neon. Look good. Do good.

Dress Code: Totally 80s ✨
Break out the neon, leg warmers, denim, big hair, and bold accessories.
The louder, brighter, and more retro—the better. There might even be prizes…


Add a donation for Color Splash Out

$

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