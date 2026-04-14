Back to the 80s Fundraiser: Invest in the CSO Youth Summer Camp. Dance Loud. Give Big. Live in Color.

It’s a full-on neon, music-pumping, feel-good experience where every move you make helps invest in the future of our youth.



TACO BAR + NACHOS INCLUDED - Yes, it’s included. Yes, it’s delicious.



LIP SYNC BATTLE (80s EDITION) - Dress up! Bring the drama. Bring the moves. The crowd decides the winner by investing in our youth!



MTV CONFESSIONAL BOOTH - Tell us why you showed up. - Who you’re supporting? Leave a message for our youth to see at camp.



WALL OF COLOR - Leave your mark. Drop a message.





MERCH TABLE- Rock the cause in neon. Look good. Do good.



Dress Code: Totally 80s ✨

Break out the neon, leg warmers, denim, big hair, and bold accessories.

The louder, brighter, and more retro—the better. There might even be prizes…



