Back to the 80's Ultimate CIS Silent Auction 2026

Starting bid
Take Your Foursome to Myrtle Beach!
Legends Golf Resort (Myrtle Beach, SC)
4 Nights / 4 Golfers
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.
Minimum Bid:
$2,400
Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.
INCLUDES:
- 4 Nights in 2BR Villa
- 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers
- Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round
- Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub
The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub.
Starting bid
Retail Value: $469.95
Princess House’s space-saving stainless steel cookware takes the guesswork out of everyday cooking.
Starting bid
Tailgate Package includes - 4 tickets to regular season game & $100 gift card.
Starting bid
Retail $6,000
Tanned Leather (shade of brown)
6 pieces of 12’ grooved edge
69 pieces of 16’ grooved edge
35 pieces of 16’ solid edge
7 boxes of color matched screws
Material must be picked up at
920 Robbins St. in Lexington
by 4/17/2026 - GW SMITH
Starting bid
The ultimate party pack for summer fun! 2 bottles of bourbon, Yeti tumblers, snacks, and drink mix ins!
Yeti Tundra 35 Navy Blue - Retails for $245;
Starting bid
Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Buffalo Trace is the flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that carries over 200 years of heritage in every bottle. Made from the finest ingredients, it ages in new, charred oak barrels for many years in century-old warehouses until reaching its peak maturity.
Starting bid
Retail Value $50.00
Princess House Crystal Bowl
Starting bid
3 Nights in the Smokies!
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Minimum Bid:
$800
Discover the enchanting beauty of the Smoky Mountains with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From scenic hikes to charming towns, the Smoky Mountains deliver breathtaking nature and tranquility.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of resorts in Gatlinburg, Sevierville, or another destination in the Smokies.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52828
Starting bid
Golf at Old North State Club
Valued at $1000
Hugging the lakeshore and providing breathtaking views at every turn, Tom Fazio's masterpiece golf course is a par 72 and totals 7,102 yards. Members appreciate the formidable play and hybrid tees allow an enjoyable round at every skill level.
Valid for Foursome - Cart Fee Included
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail Value $ 300.00
Vida Sana® 5-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware helps you cook healthier and tastier meals with the turn of a valve, and with little or no water and no fats.
Revolutionary Steam-Seal® lid and Nutri-Steam Valve® work together to seal steam inside the cookware, cooking vegetables with very little water. Meats can be cooked without added fats or oils.
18/10 stainless steel interior features Elite Satin finish for superior food release and easy cleaning.
Three layers of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel interior and exterior provide even heating of foods.
Magnetic stainless steel exterior ensures the cookware works with all types of cooking surfaces, including induction.
Exclusive Vida Sana® cast handles feature seamless rivets for easy interior cleaning.
Cut glass and stainless steel lid features elegant Vida Sana® pattern.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Retail $80.00 Size XL
**can be traded for different size at "Army Navy Store" in Lexington
Starting bid
2 Season Passes- Perfect summer fun!
Starting bid
Handmade locally - perfect for your "Spring Fever"
Starting bid
Brookfield Chair - Retail $1199
Sometimes interest can waver, but this chair goes beyond and peaks
with both the design and comfort. It appears to be a boxy club chair, yet
the comfort must be experienced. The tufted inside arm and back, along
the with arm height is comfortable for many body types while the scaling
assures they can be tucked away in smaller spaces.
Starting bid
One of a kind map of High Rock Lake. For the lake lovers in your life!
Valued at $250.00
Starting bid
Package Includes Wine Tasting for Two, Two Wine Glasses, & a Winery Tour.
Starting bid
256 PC Mechanic Tool Set over $650 value
Starting bid
Hand designed & burned by a local artist in Thomasville. One of a kind hat - perfect for any upcoming concert!
Starting bid
Retail Value $145
Starting bid
Make a statement with this original whiskey barrel set. Perfect for any man cave or porch - whiskey barrel, whiskey glasses, and Boykin Whiskey by Broad Branch Distillery.
Starting bid
Valued at $450 Enjoy a night at the Historic Brookstown Inn along with a $100 gift certificate to Ryan's Restaurant. Perfect for a "staycation" in our neighboring downtown Winston Salem.
Starting bid
Retail Value $500.00 Sterling Silver 7" CZ Flexible Bangle
Starting bid
Providence Boutique "pamper her" hair basket.
Retail $80
