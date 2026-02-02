Hosted by

Communities In Schools Of Lexington/Davidson County

Back to the 80's Ultimate CIS Silent Auction 2026

22 E 2nd St, Lexington, NC 27292, USA

$2,400

Take Your Foursome to Myrtle Beach!

Legends Golf Resort (Myrtle Beach, SC)
4 Nights / 4 Golfers

Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year.

$2,400

Enjoy an amazing vacation that includes four rounds of golf for four golfers at Legends Golf Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Legends Golf Resort courses include five premium-level uniquely designed layouts. Onsite, the Myrtle Beach Legends Clubhouse serves the Parkland, Heathland, and Moorland courses. North of Myrtle Beach, Oyster Bay is located in Calabash, North Carolina. South of Myrtle Beach, the Heritage Plantation is located in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

INCLUDES:
- 4 Nights in 2BR Villa
- 4 Rounds of Golf for Four Golfers
- Breakfast, Lunch and Two Beverages with Each Golf Round
- Unlimited Range Balls, Daily Housekeeping, Nightly Drink at Ailsa Pub

The excellence of the resort carries over to our golf villas, which are surrounded by the Parkland Course. We have created the feel of a Scottish Village in which everything that you need is available and accessible. Centrally located within our resort is our exclusive Ailsa Pub named after the Ailsa Craig, a famous Scottish landmark off the Turnberry Links. You can gather with friends, watch the game on our 16 High Definition TVs and relax after an exhilarating day on the links, or simply enjoy the adjacent pool and hot tub.

Princess House Cookware Set
$75

Retail Value: $469.95

Princess House’s space-saving stainless steel cookware takes the guesswork out of everyday cooking.

  • Set includes 4-Qt. Casserole, 6-Qt. Dutch Oven, 10" Sauté Pan and 2 Glass Lids.
  • Innovative stainless steel cookware set combines high performance with a space-saving design that reduces kitchen clutter.
  • TL3 construction ensures superior heat distribution for evenly cooked foods.
  • Cookware pieces conveniently nest inside each other in any order, saving 35% more space (compared to cookware in the non-nested position).
  • Silicone accents and ergonomic, welded handles provide a comfortable, non-slip grip.
  • Measuring lines reduce need for measuring cups – pour liquids right into the pots.
  • Oil measurements in the base of cookware provide guides for pouring healthy amounts (1 tsp. and 1 tbsp.) of oils. No need for measuring spoons.
  • Cookware features helpful portion guides, developed by a licensed dietitian, to encourage healthy serving sizes.
  • Beautiful etched glass lids fit across all cookware pieces.
  • Innovative design enables lid to sit inverted on cookware without sliding off. Knob allows lid to sit flat on counter without tipping.
  • Multiple lids stack neatly on top of each other to save even more space and streamline storage.
  • Wider rim keeps foods from getting stuck between glass and rim.
  • Limited lifetime warranty.
Carolina Panther Football Tailgate Package
$50

Tailgate Package includes - 4 tickets to regular season game & $100 gift card.

Decking Package from GW Smith
$2,500

Retail $6,000


Tanned Leather (shade of brown)

6 pieces of 12’ grooved edge 

69 pieces of 16’ grooved edge 

35 pieces of 16’ solid edge 

7 boxes of color matched screws 


Material must be picked up at
920 Robbins St. in Lexington

by 4/17/2026 - GW SMITH

Yeti Tundra 35 Navy Blue with Party Pack
$300

The ultimate party pack for summer fun! 2 bottles of bourbon, Yeti tumblers, snacks, and drink mix ins!

Yeti Tundra 35 Navy Blue - Retails for $245;

Buffalo Trace
$50

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey


Buffalo Trace is the flagship Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that carries over 200 years of heritage in every bottle. Made from the finest ingredients, it ages in new, charred oak barrels for many years in century-old warehouses until reaching its peak maturity.

Crystal Bowl
$20

Retail Value $50.00
Princess House Crystal Bowl

3 Nights in the Smokies!
$800

3 Nights in the Smokies!

TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2

Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year

$800

Discover the enchanting beauty of the Smoky Mountains with a 3-night retreat for two at the winner's choice of resorts. From scenic hikes to charming towns, the Smoky Mountains deliver breathtaking nature and tranquility.

INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of resorts in Gatlinburg, Sevierville, or another destination in the Smokies.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.

Some resorts charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:

https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52828

Old North State Golf Package (@ Uwharrie Point)
$150

Golf at Old North State Club

Valued at $1000

Hugging the lakeshore and providing breathtaking views at every turn, Tom Fazio's masterpiece golf course is a par 72 and totals 7,102 yards. Members appreciate the formidable play and hybrid tees allow an enjoyable round at every skill level.

Valid for Foursome - Cart Fee Included

Jeff Gordon Embroidered Nascar Jacket
$25

Princess House Cookware
$25

Retail Value $ 300.00

Vida Sana® 5-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware helps you cook healthier and tastier meals with the turn of a valve, and with little or no water and no fats.
Revolutionary Steam-Seal® lid and Nutri-Steam Valve® work together to seal steam inside the cookware, cooking vegetables with very little water. Meats can be cooked without added fats or oils.
18/10 stainless steel interior features Elite Satin finish for superior food release and easy cleaning.
Three layers of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel interior and exterior provide even heating of foods.
Magnetic stainless steel exterior ensures the cookware works with all types of cooking surfaces, including induction.
Exclusive Vida Sana® cast handles feature seamless rivets for easy interior cleaning.
Cut glass and stainless steel lid features elegant Vida Sana® pattern.

Charcoal Grill
$50

Carhartt Style Workwear Jacket
$50

Retail $80.00 Size XL


**can be traded for different size at "Army Navy Store" in Lexington

Lexington Flying Pigs 2 2026 Season Passes
$40

2 Season Passes- Perfect summer fun!

Spring Wreath
$25

Handmade locally - perfect for your "Spring Fever"

Lexington Homebrands Oversized Chair
$200

Brookfield Chair - Retail $1199

Sometimes interest can waver, but this chair goes beyond and peaks

with both the design and comfort. It appears to be a boxy club chair, yet

the comfort must be experienced. The tufted inside arm and back, along

the with arm height is comfortable for many body types while the scaling


assures they can be tucked away in smaller spaces.

Framed 3 Dimensional Topographical Framed High Rock Lake Map
$100

One of a kind map of High Rock Lake. For the lake lovers in your life!

Valued at $250.00

Chidress Vineyards Luxe Package for Two
$60

Package Includes Wine Tasting for Two, Two Wine Glasses, & a Winery Tour.

Craftsman Mechanic Tool Set
$75

256 PC Mechanic Tool Set over $650 value

Custom Western Hat
$30

Hand designed & burned by a local artist in Thomasville. One of a kind hat - perfect for any upcoming concert!

Michelob Ultra Golf Bag
$75

Retail Value $145

Deluxe Whiskey Barrel Set - Larceny Barrel
$100

Make a statement with this original whiskey barrel set. Perfect for any man cave or porch - whiskey barrel, whiskey glasses, and Boykin Whiskey by Broad Branch Distillery.

Brookstone
$150

Valued at $450 Enjoy a night at the Historic Brookstown Inn along with a $100 gift certificate to Ryan's Restaurant. Perfect for a "staycation" in our neighboring downtown Winston Salem.

AVIS JEWELERS BRACELET
$100

Retail Value $500.00 Sterling Silver 7" CZ Flexible Bangle

"Pamper Her" Gift Basket
$20

Providence Boutique "pamper her" hair basket.


Retail $80

