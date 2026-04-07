Ogdensburg PTO

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Ogdensburg PTO

About this event

Back to the 90s Tricky Tray

30 Main St

Ogdensburg, NJ 07439, USA

Presale Entry
$25
Available until May 8

This is early admission for 1 person and includes Presale Ticket bundle with 2 sheets of Starter Pack tickets and 1 sheet of Mixtape level tickets.

Table of 8
$200
Available until May 8
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes admission for 8 people with Presale Ticket bundle that includes 2 sheets of Starter Pack tickets and 1 sheet of Mixtape level tickets.

Arcade Ticket Pack- Add On
$45
Available until May 8

This is an add on ticket bundle that includes: MUST PURCHASE AN ENTRY TICKET!

3- Starter Pack Ticket Sheets

3- Mixtape Ticket Sheets

3- All That VIP Tickets

*This is in addition to the presale entry ticket pack.

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