Backcountry Horse Wilderness First Aid

About this event
VT 05663
We are pleased to announce an upcoming first aid course for DRHC members will be led by Myriam Sarah Resnick, scheduled for May 9th, just before the start of the riding season. This hands-on, three-hour class will be held at Denise Commons barn and features practical training on a horse.
Bring your Lunch. Drinks and snacks will be provided.
Course Details
· Length: 3 hours, Starts at 10AM
· The course comes with a certificate and is eligible as
continuing education for PATH Intl, EAGALA and IAABC
· Location: Denise Commons barn 850 West Hill RD
Northfield, VT 05663
· Instructor: Myriam Sarah Resnick Certified as an Equi-
First Aid USA Instructor
· Practice includes hands-on experience on horse/and
artificial legs.
· Trail kits are available for $50, and additional size kits
may be purchased.
· Course fee is $90, this is with a 10% discount for our
nonprofit group.
· Minimum of 6 and maximum of 15 participants.
· A Free book will be available for each participant.
Financial Assistance
Financial assistance is available for eligible club members.
For further details on assistance, please reach out to Denise at [email protected], Cell: 802-485-6210 or Robin at [email protected], Cell:803-595-4485
For all other assistance: contact Annette Deberville, [email protected] or 802-522-9242
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!