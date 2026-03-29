Backcountry Horse Wilderness First Aid

We are pleased to announce an upcoming first aid course for DRHC members will be led by Myriam Sarah Resnick, scheduled for May 9th, just before the start of the riding season. This hands-on, three-hour class will be held at Denise Commons barn and features practical training on a horse.





Bring your Lunch. Drinks and snacks will be provided.





Course Details

· Length: 3 hours, Starts at 10AM

· The course comes with a certificate and is eligible as

continuing education for PATH Intl, EAGALA and IAABC

· Location: Denise Commons barn 850 West Hill RD

Northfield, VT 05663

· Instructor: Myriam Sarah Resnick Certified as an Equi-

First Aid USA Instructor

· Practice includes hands-on experience on horse/and

artificial legs.





Trail Kits and Pricing for Event

· Trail kits are available for $50, and additional size kits

may be purchased.

· Course fee is $90, this is with a 10% discount for our

nonprofit group.

· Minimum of 6 and maximum of 15 participants.

· A Free book will be available for each participant.

Financial Assistance

Financial assistance is available for eligible club members.

For further details on assistance, please reach out to Denise at [email protected] , Cell: 802-485-6210 or Robin at [email protected] , Cell:803-595-4485





For all other assistance: contact Annette Deberville, [email protected] or 802-522-9242