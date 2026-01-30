Backers Golf Tournament

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About this event
Registration fee of a 3-man team includes green fees, golf carts, range balls, shirts, food, drinks and Pro-Drive!
Includes registration for 2 teams, ability to distribute products and specialty items, as well as display custom signs on 2 tee boxes
Includes registration for 1 team, sign at a tee box, ability to distribute products or specialty items at a tee box.
Includes your business or personal logo on all tournament shirts.
Includes custom sign on the golf carts.
Includes sign on the driving range.
Includes sign at a tee box.
You can also provide a custom award for this prize.
You can also provide a custom award for this prize.
You can also donate custom items to give in the goody bags.
$
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