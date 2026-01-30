Iota All Sports Backers

Hosted by

Iota All Sports Backers

About this event

Backers Golf Tournament

427 W Hoyt Ave

Crowley, LA 70526, USA

3-Man Team Registration
$450

Registration fee of a 3-man team includes green fees, golf carts, range balls, shirts, food, drinks and Pro-Drive!

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes registration for 2 teams, ability to distribute products and specialty items, as well as display custom signs on 2 tee boxes

Maroon Sponsor
$1,500

Includes registration for 1 team, sign at a tee box, ability to distribute products or specialty items at a tee box.

Shirt Sponsor
$750

Includes your business or personal logo on all tournament shirts.

Cart Sponsor
$500

Includes custom sign on the golf carts.

Range Ball Sponsor
$500

Includes sign on the driving range.

Tee Box Sponsor
$200

Includes sign at a tee box.

Closest to Pin Sponsor
$200

You can also provide a custom award for this prize.

Long Drive Sponsor
$200

You can also provide a custom award for this prize.

Goody Bag Sponsor
$200

You can also donate custom items to give in the goody bags.

Add a donation for Iota All Sports Backers

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