Hosted by

Backing The Brave

About this event

Backing The Brave's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

40 River St, Milton, VT 05468, USA

Gorgeous Pottery Mug item
Gorgeous Pottery Mug
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful mug is from local artist MG Potteryworks! You can check out her other gorgeous items at the Milton Artist Guild- but please bid on this beauty as well! Value $65

MoonLight Gifts Basket item
MoonLight Gifts Basket
$25

Starting bid

This heartfelt basket includes a book, an Amethyst Cluster, Candle & Holder, Cedarwood Incense and a Black Obsidian Bracelet- true gem of a basket! Value $45

Gorgeous Acrylic Painting - Local Artist item
Gorgeous Acrylic Painting - Local Artist
$150

Starting bid

This artist is new to town... look at this gorgeous piece! Picture it as the focal point in your living room... it's beautiful!


Value:$800

(Also check out Becky Chappell's other work at the Milton Artist Guild!)

60 Minute Healing Massage item
60 Minute Healing Massage
$50

Starting bid

Delve into a custom 60 minute massage with Tamara Jordan- Reiki Master, Holistic Bodyworker and Sound Healer. She will tailor your experience to meet your needs...Bid today for a transformative, restorative gift! Value $100

$50 Adam's Table Gift Card item
$50 Adam's Table Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Grab this $50 Gift Card from Adam's Table... Milton's spot for amazing dinners! (Have you tried their steak tips??!)

$25 Phoenix Books Gift Card item
$25 Phoenix Books Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Calling all book lovers! Explore this wonderful space for books, unique gifts and toys!

HANDMADE CHAMP! item
HANDMADE CHAMP!
$18

Starting bid

This Champ holds a special energy. Lena's Dad was FDNY for 36 years and was there for 9/11, so helping first responders is a cause very close her my heart. Bring this Champ home to your little hero! Value $36

Lakelife Nutrition Gift Certificate item
Lakelife Nutrition Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Add some zip to your day with a Lakelife Nutrition Gift Certificate! Healthy Shakes
Energizing & Boosted MegaTeas, Boba and so much more! Value $25

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!