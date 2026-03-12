Backing The Brave's Silent Auction

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This beautiful mug is from local artist MG Potteryworks! You can check out her other gorgeous items at the Milton Artist Guild- but please bid on this beauty as well! Value $65
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This heartfelt basket includes a book, an Amethyst Cluster, Candle & Holder, Cedarwood Incense and a Black Obsidian Bracelet- true gem of a basket! Value $45
Starting bid
This artist is new to town... look at this gorgeous piece! Picture it as the focal point in your living room... it's beautiful!
Value:$800
(Also check out Becky Chappell's other work at the Milton Artist Guild!)
Starting bid
Delve into a custom 60 minute massage with Tamara Jordan- Reiki Master, Holistic Bodyworker and Sound Healer. She will tailor your experience to meet your needs...Bid today for a transformative, restorative gift! Value $100
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Grab this $50 Gift Card from Adam's Table... Milton's spot for amazing dinners! (Have you tried their steak tips??!)
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Calling all book lovers! Explore this wonderful space for books, unique gifts and toys!
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This Champ holds a special energy. Lena's Dad was FDNY for 36 years and was there for 9/11, so helping first responders is a cause very close her my heart. Bring this Champ home to your little hero! Value $36
Starting bid
Add some zip to your day with a Lakelife Nutrition Gift Certificate! Healthy Shakes
Energizing & Boosted MegaTeas, Boba and so much more! Value $25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!