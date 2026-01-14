El Amor de Patricia

El Amor de Patricia

Backpacks of Hope for Yalú. School Supplies 2026

Set of 24 crayons (6-pack)
$18

A box of vibrant crayons that inspire creativity, artistic expression, and the development of fine motor skills in children.

Scientific Calculator
$12

A scientific calculator that empowers students to explore mathematics, science, and analytical thinking with confidence.


This essential tool supports problem-solving, algebra, geometry, and advanced calculations, helping students develop critical skills for their academic growth.

Child-Safe Scissors
$5

Safe, child-friendly scissors designed for arts, crafts, and hands-on classroom activities.

4 Ream Case - 2,000 Sheets
$35

A set of paper sheets designed for homework, drawings, and handwriting practice, supporting daily learning in the classroom.

Liquid Silicone (Liquid Glue)
$5

Liquid silicone is a versatile and strong adhesive that helps students complete crafts, school projects, and creative activities with precision and durability.


Its easy application allows children to work neatly while developing their fine motor skills and artistic expression.

Bold Color Paper Pack of 150 (30 of Each Color)
$20

A pack of assorted colored paper that allows children to bring their ideas to life through crafts, drawings, and creative school projects.


This versatile material supports artistic expression, classroom activities, and hands-on learning, helping students develop creativity, focus, and fine motor skills.

Color Markers
$5

A set of colorful markers ideal for school projects, classroom activities, and creative work that supports visual learning and imagination.

12 Pack, 1 Subject, College Ruled, 70 Sheets
$20

Quality notebooks where children can take notes, practice exercises, and develop their writing and organizational skills throughout the school year.

5 Magic Practice Copybook, Reusable Writing Practice Book.
$25

A specialized workbook that helps children practice handwriting, improve letter formation, and strengthen fine motor skills.

Watercolors
$5

Art materials that allow children to explore colors, textures, and creativity through painting, strengthening their sensory skills and self-expression.

Pre-sharpened, HB Lead, Value Pack of 30 count, Orange.
$6

A complete pack of pencils and pens that provides students with reliable tools for writing, note-taking, and completing their schoolwork.


These essential supplies support daily learning, organization, and the development of strong handwriting and academic skills.

Finger Paint
$8

rt materials that allow children to explore colors, textures, and creativity through painting, strengthening their sensory skills and self-expression.

Backpack
$20

A durable and comfortable backpack that will accompany each child throughout the school year, helping them carry their supplies, homework, and dreams to school safely and in an organized way.

Elementary Student Full Kit
$36

School supplies and a backpack for an elementary student.

Middle School Student Full Kit
$75

School supplies, a polo t-shirt, a sports uniform, and a backpack for a middle school student.

