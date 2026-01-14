Backpacks of Hope for Yalú. School Supplies 2026

Offered by
A box of vibrant crayons that inspire creativity, artistic expression, and the development of fine motor skills in children.
A scientific calculator that empowers students to explore mathematics, science, and analytical thinking with confidence.
This essential tool supports problem-solving, algebra, geometry, and advanced calculations, helping students develop critical skills for their academic growth.
Safe, child-friendly scissors designed for arts, crafts, and hands-on classroom activities.
A set of paper sheets designed for homework, drawings, and handwriting practice, supporting daily learning in the classroom.
Liquid silicone is a versatile and strong adhesive that helps students complete crafts, school projects, and creative activities with precision and durability.
Its easy application allows children to work neatly while developing their fine motor skills and artistic expression.
A pack of assorted colored paper that allows children to bring their ideas to life through crafts, drawings, and creative school projects.
This versatile material supports artistic expression, classroom activities, and hands-on learning, helping students develop creativity, focus, and fine motor skills.
A set of colorful markers ideal for school projects, classroom activities, and creative work that supports visual learning and imagination.
Quality notebooks where children can take notes, practice exercises, and develop their writing and organizational skills throughout the school year.
A specialized workbook that helps children practice handwriting, improve letter formation, and strengthen fine motor skills.
Art materials that allow children to explore colors, textures, and creativity through painting, strengthening their sensory skills and self-expression.
A complete pack of pencils and pens that provides students with reliable tools for writing, note-taking, and completing their schoolwork.
These essential supplies support daily learning, organization, and the development of strong handwriting and academic skills.
A durable and comfortable backpack that will accompany each child throughout the school year, helping them carry their supplies, homework, and dreams to school safely and in an organized way.
School supplies and a backpack for an elementary student.
School supplies, a polo t-shirt, a sports uniform, and a backpack for a middle school student.
