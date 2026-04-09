Backstage Players Inc

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Backstage Players Inc

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Backstage Players Inc's Finding Nemo Show Poster and Flower Shop

General Show Poster
$15

A general show poster includes a variety of photos from the show and a group photo of the cast.

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Personalized Show Poster
$20

A personalized show poster includes a variety of photos of your performer from the show and the group photo of the cast.

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Large Flower Bouquet
$20

A large flower bouquet includes 12-14 stems of coordinating colored flowers and a small trinket in the theme of the show.

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Small Flower Bouquet
$10

A small flower bouquet includes 6-10 stems of coordinated colored flowers and a small trinket in the theme of the show.

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Show Shirt
$5

Everyone gets a show t-shirt! If you need to pay, you may do so here.

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Cast Party
$5

If you wish to contribute to the cast party, you pay do so here. Everyone will be offered pizza, fruit, veggies, chips, cookies, and juice boxes.

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