Backstage Players Inc's Finding Nemo Show Poster and Flower Shop

About this shop
A general show poster includes a variety of photos from the show and a group photo of the cast.
A personalized show poster includes a variety of photos of your performer from the show and the group photo of the cast.
A large flower bouquet includes 12-14 stems of coordinating colored flowers and a small trinket in the theme of the show.
A small flower bouquet includes 6-10 stems of coordinated colored flowers and a small trinket in the theme of the show.
Everyone gets a show t-shirt! If you need to pay, you may do so here.
If you wish to contribute to the cast party, you pay do so here. Everyone will be offered pizza, fruit, veggies, chips, cookies, and juice boxes.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!