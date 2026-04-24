Backstage Players Inc

Offered by

Backstage Players Inc

About this shop

Backstage Players Inc's Summer Merch Shop

General Show Poster
$20

A general show poster is 11 x 17 and includes several photos from the show and the group photo. Posters will be available for pick up at NW Optimist on show day.

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Personalized Show Poster
$25

A personalized show poster is 11 x 17 and includes custom photos of your performer and the group photo. Posters will be available for pick up at NW Optimist on show day.

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"Optimist Theater Department" t-shirt item
"Optimist Theater Department" t-shirt
$25

Black t-shirt with purple logo.

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"Dance is my Sport" t-shirt item
"Dance is my Sport" t-shirt
$25

Black t-shirt with white logo

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"Theater is my Sport" t-shirt item
"Theater is my Sport" t-shirt
$25

Black T-shirt with a white logo.

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"Backstage Players" t-shirt item
"Backstage Players" t-shirt
$25

A black t-shirt with the Backstage Players logo.

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Add a donation for Backstage Players Inc

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