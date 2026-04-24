Backstage Players Inc's Summer Merch Shop

About this shop
A general show poster is 11 x 17 and includes several photos from the show and the group photo. Posters will be available for pick up at NW Optimist on show day.
A personalized show poster is 11 x 17 and includes custom photos of your performer and the group photo. Posters will be available for pick up at NW Optimist on show day.
Black t-shirt with purple logo.
Black t-shirt with white logo
Black T-shirt with a white logo.
A black t-shirt with the Backstage Players logo.
$
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